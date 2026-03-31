Four police personnel, including a Sub-Inspector, were injured in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district after seized firecrackers accidentally exploded at a police station. One constable was severely injured and shifted to Vijayawada for treatment.

Police Station Blast in Krishna District

At least 4 police personnel, including a Sub-Inspector, sustained injuries on Tuesday morning after seized firecrackers accidentally exploded at the Challapalli Police Station in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

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According to the police, an explosion occurred at Challapalli Police Station in Krishna district. The police had earlier seized illegally stored firecrackers and were supposed to submit them in court. On Tuesday morning, when court constable Abdullah brought the firecrackers outside, they suddenly exploded while he was attempting to take photographs, causing a loud blast.

Krishna District Superintendent of Police (SP), Vidyasagar Naidu, stated, "Court constable Abdullah sustained severe injuries in the incident. SI Durganjaneyulu suffered minor injuries, while head constable Teja and driver Nagaraju were also injured. All the injured were shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, Abdullah was later shifted to Vijayawada for better medical care."

Previous Fatal Factory Fire in Kakinada

Earlier, on February, 18 people died after a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district. The condition of several injured persons was reported to be critical. Sagili Shan Mohan, Collector & District Magistrate, informed about the incident.

CM's Response to Kakinada Tragedy

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu spoke with officials regarding the same Kakinada accident. CM reviewed the explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kakinada district. The Chief Minister inquired about the causes of the accident and the ongoing rescue and relief operations at the site. Officials informed that around 20 people were working at Surya Fire Works where the accident occurred.

Naidu expressed grief over the large number of firecracker workers losing their lives. The Chief Minister directed ministers and senior officials to visit the accident site. On X, he wrote," I am deeply shocked to learn of the explosion at the firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Samarlakota Mandal, Kakinada District. The tragedy of several people losing their lives is beyond words. I offer my condolences to the deceased. The coalition government will stand by the families of the deceased. We will ensure better medical treatment for the injured."

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh also expressed shock and condolences, assuring support to the affected families and medical treatment for the injured after multiple lives were lost in Kakinada's firecracker unit explosion. (ANI)