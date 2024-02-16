Seema Haider's first husband takes legal action to bring children back to Pakistan

The legal representative of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena in India, advocate AP Singh, expressed unawareness of these developments and stated that an official response would be provided when formally informed.

The legal battle ensues for Ghulam Haider, the first husband of Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who gained notoriety for illegally crossing into India with her four children in 2023 to reunite with her lover, Indian national Sachin Meena. Seeking custody of his underage children, Ghulam Haider has sought assistance of Pakistani lawyer and human rights activist Ansar Burney.

Burney revealed that legal proceedings have commenced in Indian courts with the hiring of Indian lawyer Ali Momin.

Congress leaders denied entry to Sandeshkhali, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questions Mamata Banerjee's intentions

Ghulam Haider's quest for custody is grounded in the fact that, despite Seema's settlement in India with Sachin Meena, the children remain Pakistani nationals and are underage. Burney, emphasizing the violation of international laws regarding the religious conversion of underage children, asserted the strength of Ghulam's case.

Seema's journey, fueled by a virtual connection formed on the mobile game PUBG, led her to India via Nepal, creating a viral story that garnered international attention. Burney outlined Ghulam's stance, clarifying that his objective is solely to reclaim his children in Pakistan, with no desire to engage with Seema.

The legal representative of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena in India, advocate AP Singh, expressed unawareness of these developments and stated that an official response would be provided when formally informed.

RBI grants 15-day extension to Paytm, shifts deadline to March 15; check details

Currently under investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Seema and Meena's case unfolded in July 2023, leading to their arrest. The couple, who had been living together since their release on bail, continues to be subject to separate investigations by local police and the UP ATS.