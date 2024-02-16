Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress leaders denied entry to Sandeshkhali, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questions Mamata Banerjee's intentions

    Encountering resistance initially at Sarberia and later at Rampur, the Congress delegation, led by Chowdhury, expressed condemnation of the Mamata Banerjee-led government, accusing it of attempting to politicize the situation.

    Congress leaders denied entry to Sandeshkhali, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questions Mamata Banerjee's intentions AJR
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 7:10 PM IST

    West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday (February 16) faced obstruction from the police on Friday while en route to the tumultuous Sandeshkhali area, where protests have erupted over alleged atrocities by TMC leaders against villagers. The police cited prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as the basis for preventing the Congress delegation's entry into Sandeshkhali, situated in North 24 Parganas district.

    Encountering resistance initially at Sarberia and later at Rampur, the Congress delegation, led by Chowdhury, expressed condemnation of the Mamata Banerjee-led government, accusing it of attempting to politicize the situation.

    Chowdhury questioned the state government's motives behind restricting access to opposition parties, emphasizing, "Why are opposition parties being prevented from entering Sandeshkhali? What is the state government trying to hide? Why are they trying to politicize it?" Following the disruption in Rampur village, Chowdhury and Congress workers staged a sit-in, resulting in a minor altercation with the police.

    Addressing reporters, Chowdhury criticized Banerjee for allegedly "communalizing the issue," and said, "The chief minister, instead of acknowledging that the incidents in Sandeshkhali are a matter of shame, is attempting to imbue them with a communal narrative by introducing the aspects of Hindus and Muslims. We condemn such communal politics."

    Chowdhury's remarks unfolded amid Banerjee's allegations implicating the saffron camp in instigating unrest in the area, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing political and communal tensions in Sandeshkhali.

