    'Seema Haider': Rajasthan student's hilarious exam answer on India-Pakistan border goes viral

    Seema Haider, a Pakistani citizen, gained widespread attention earlier this year for making headlines when she unlawfully entered India to reside with her romantic partner.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 5:57 PM IST

    A comical response to an exam question regarding the India-Pakistan border has gained widespread attention on social media, sparking laughter among internet users. In a school located in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, a political science paper posed a question about the border between India and Pakistan, asking for its length. The question specifically inquired, ''Bharat v Pakistan ke beech kaunsi seema hai, lambai batao? (Which border is between India and Pakistan, tell its length?)''

    In a clever and amusing twist, a student humorously answered that the 'Seema' (border) between India and Pakistan is named Seema Haider. To add to the humor, the student provided Seema Haider's height, stating it as 5 feet 6 inches, hilariously equating it to the distance between the two nations. This witty response has since gone viral, capturing the attention and amusement of social media users.

    ''Dono deshon ke beech Seema Haider hai. Uski lambai 5 foot 6 inch hai. Dono deshon ke beech isko lekar ladai hai (Seema Haider is between both the nations. She is 5 foot 6 inches tall. The countries are fighting because of her),'' the answer read.

    Unsurprisingly, the response has become an internet sensation, eliciting a flood of humorous reactions.

    One user quipped, ''A graduate of WhatsApp University.'' Another remarked, ''He deserves an extra mark for such a creative answer.'' A third individual humorously noted, ''The student attempted to bridge the gap. Let's hope there's no suspension involved.''

    Significantly, Seema Haider, a Pakistani citizen, gained widespread attention earlier this year for making headlines when she unlawfully entered India to reside with her romantic partner. Crossing the border through Nepal with her four children, she reunited with Sachin Meena, whom she had encountered in 2019 through the online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

    On July 4, Ms. Haider was apprehended by local authorities for entering India without a visa, and Mr. Meena faced charges for harboring illegal immigrants. Subsequently, on July 7, both individuals were granted bail, and they have since been cohabiting along with her four children in a residence in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida.

