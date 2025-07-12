A three-storey building collapsed in Seelampur, North-East Delhi, killing two and injuring six. Rescue teams are searching for survivors amid fears that 3-4 people remain trapped under debris.

Two people died and eight were injured after a multi-storey building collapsed in the Seelampur area of North-East Delhi on Friday morning.

The victims have been identified as Parvez (32), Naved (19), Siza (21), Deepa (56), Govind (60), Ravi Kashyap (27), Jyoti (27), and a 14-month-old child named Ahmad. All the injured were taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, except the infant, who was referred to GTB Hospital.

Rescue ops underway

Rescue operations are currently underway at the site. Teams from the police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and civil defence are involved in the rescue work. Seven fire tenders have also been deployed.

The incident took place at around 7 am in Gali Number 5 of Janata Colony, which falls under the Welcome Police Station's jurisdiction.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the North-East District, Sandeep Lamba, said seven people had been rescued so far and that 3-4 more were feared trapped under the debris.

"We received a call around 7:30 am about a three-storey building collapse in Gali No 5 in the Welcome area. 7 members of a family who lived here, have been rescued. The operation to rescue others is underway. Police, NDRF, civil defence, and locals are working on the spot... 3-4 people are feared trapped... Locals have helped a lot in the rescue operations," Lamba said.

He also said that the building belonged to a person named Matloof and that the building opposite had also sustained damage due to the collapse.

Eyewitness narrates ordeal

A local resident, Anees Ahmad Ansari, whose house was also damaged in the incident, described the moment it happened.

“Everyone was sleeping, when at around 7 am, the building collapsed on one side of my house and its debris crashed into my house. Suddenly, there was a blackout. 4-5 people are still trapped in the debris of the collapsed building. Everyone is involved in the rescue operations.”

This incident comes just a day after another building collapsed in the Pul Mithai area near Bara Hindu Rao in North Delhi, killing one person and injuring several others.

That building, located at Tokri Walan in Pul Mithai near Lohia Chowk, had three shops on the ground floor and godowns above. The shops were part of the Azad Market area and mainly sold bags and canvas cloth.