Security tightens in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura ahead of Babri demolition anniversary

Officials stated that security has been enhanced in Mathura to avert any untoward incidents ahead of December 6, the anniversary on which the Babri mosque in Ayodhya was destroyed in 1992. The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, the Srikrishna Janmabhumi Nirman Nyas, the Narayani Sena, and the Srikrishna Mukti Dal have already requested permission to organise non-traditional programmes on the day. The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha had requested permission to erect a Krishna idol in the deity's "real birthplace," which it said is a mosque near a renowned temple.

Navneet Singh Chahal, the District Magistrate, had rejected them down, stating that the issue of issuing permission for any event that may potentially disrupt tranquilly did not arise. One of the parties stated that the idol will be installed in the Shahi Idgah following a "maha jalabhishek" to "purify" the site. According to the officials, Mathura has been divided into three zones for security purposes, with the region around the Katra Keshav Dev temple and the Shahi Idgah designated as the red zone, with the most security personnel deployed.

"Adequate force has also been deployed at all access points into Mathura," said Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover. He stated that screening at these access points has been increased. Prohibitory orders have already been issued in Mathura under Section 144 of the CrPC. The clause forbids gatherings of four or more persons in one location. The threat to perform the ceremony within the Shahi Idgah comes as the local courts hear a slew of petitions calling for the "removal" of the 17th-century mosque.

Professor Z Hasan, president of the Shahi Idgah committee, stated that he has lived in Mathura for over 50 years and has always found the milieu amicable and caring. The lawsuit requesting the relocation of the mosque are still ongoing in court, and their decisions will be upheld, according to mosque committee members.