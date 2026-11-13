Union Health Minister JP Nadda reported a 38% reduction in TB mortality since 2015, exceeding global targets. India also achieved a 94% treatment success rate, driven by the tech-enabled TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and extensive screening efforts.

India Surpasses Global TB Decline With 38 Percent Mortality Drop

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday highlighted India's progress in the fight against tuberculosis (TB), stating that the country has recorded a 38 per cent reduction in TB mortality since 2015, surpassing the global decline of 35 per cent, according to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2026.

In a post on X, Nadda said the report also highlighted India's treatment success rate of 94 per cent, attributing the progress to nationwide efforts, technology, community participation and patient-centric healthcare.

"India’s fight against Tuberculosis is showing encouraging results. WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2026 highlights India’s significant progress, with a 38% reduction in TB mortality since 2015, surpassing the global decline of 35% and a 94% treatment success rate. Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, our fight against TB has become a nationwide Jan Andolan, powered by technology, community participation and patient-centric care," he said.

Through the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan: Over 25 crore people covered under intensified screening; 11 crore+ chest X-rays and 3 crore+ molecular tests conducted; 48.64 lakh TB cases detected, including nearly 15 lakh asymptomatic cases, enabling early treatment.

From AI-enabled diagnostics to nutritional support under Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana and the dedicated efforts of Ni-kshay Mitras, India is strengthening every aspect of TB care. These achievements reinforce the resolve to ensure that no TB patient is left behind.