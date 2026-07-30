A security guard's Rs 10 company lunch has gone viral on Instagram, with viewers impressed by the quality and variety of the home-style meal.

A security guard's simple lunch has become an unlikely internet favourite after he shared the wholesome meal his company provides for just Rs 10, leaving viewers pleasantly surprised by both the quality and affordability.

The video, shared by security guard Anand Kumar, has garnered over 285,000 views on Instagram. Rather than making a grand presentation, Kumar quietly opens his lunch and walks viewers through each item. He first shows a crisp papad, followed by karela bhurji (stir-fried bitter gourd), soyabean sabji, a generous serving of rice, dal and a piece of onion served on the side.

Affordable Meal in Expensive Times

What makes the clip stand out is not just the variety on the plate, but Kumar's revelation that the entire meal costs him only Rs 10 through his company. In an age where even a basic lunch can cost several hundred rupees in many cities, the video quickly caught the attention of social media users.

Many said they were impressed to see a home-style meal being made available to employees at such a nominal price. The simplicity of the video also resonated with viewers. Without dramatic editing or exaggerated reactions, Kumar's genuine appreciation for the meal gave the clip a warm and relatable feel.