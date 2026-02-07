In a massive crackdown in Manipur, security forces destroyed over 120 acres of illegal poppy plantations. An active PREPAK cadre was arrested, along with smugglers possessing brown sugar and heroin. A large cache of arms and ammunition was also seized.

Security Forces Intensify Crackdown

A combined team of security forces and the forest department, along with the Executive Magistrate, destroyed 3 acres of illegal poppy plantation at Lakhamai hills under Phaibung-PS, Senapati district on Friday. Three huts found at the plantation sites were burnt and destroyed.

Meanwhile, the security forces arrested an active PREPAK cadre, Sapam Barlin Singh alias Nongthang (22), of Thangmeiband Khomdrang Selungba Leikai, Imphal West district, from Porompat Ayangpalli Road near the JNIMS main gate under Porompat-PS, Imphal East district.

A combined team of security forces and the forest department also destroyed 80 acres of illegal poppy plantation at the Sihai hill range under Ukhrul-PS, Ukhrul district. Ten huts found at the plantation sites were burnt and destroyed.

Additionally, the security forces intercepted a four-wheeler, an A-Star at Lilong Alia Lamkhai under Lilong-PS, Thoubal district and arrested its occupant, one Md. Abbas Ahamed (42), along with brown sugar. From his possession, the security forces recovered 1.543 kgs of brown sugar and intercepted a four-wheeler.

Earlier Operations in January

Earlier last month, acting on intelligence on illicit narcotics cultivation, Assam Rifles launched a joint operation with CRPF and Manipur Police in the general area Ngatan Hill Range in Kangpokpi district, Manipur, on January 9. According to the Assam Rifles, during the conduct of the operation, the team detected and destroyed 40 acres of poppy cultivation and 11 makeshift huts used for processing and storing narcotics. The destroyed fields had the potential of opium worth multiple crores, the release stated.

Earlier, security forces in Manipur recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during an operation on January 8 in the Songjang (Pakang) area under Kangpokpi Police Station in Kangpokpi district. The seized items included three local made pumpi guns, one Excalibur rifle with a magazine, one .303 rifle with magazine, two local made .22 pistols with magazines, five 5.56 mm live rounds ammunition, five empty cartridges of 12 bore action rifle, one local made pumpi empty shell, six local made pumpi live shells, and 11 local made 12 bolt action rifles.

Additionally, in another anti-narcotics operation, a combined team of security forces and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials arrested two drug smugglers on January 7 from the area between Maukot village and Singngat in Churachandpur district. The arrested persons were identified as Hangkhankap and Khupjamal. Authorities seized 4.3 kilograms of heroin powder contained in 320 soap cases, along with one four-wheeler and one two-wheeler.