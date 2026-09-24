Three accused in the Greater Noida bus fire case were sent to 14-day judicial custody. The arrested drivers denied allegations of smoking on the bus. PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath have announced ex-gratia for the families of the 9 deceased.

Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

Three accused, including two drivers and a conductor, in the Greater Noida sleeper bus fire case were produced before the District and Sessions Court in Surajpur on Thursday and were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The arrested drivers were accused of allegedly smoking inside the bus before the incident. However, while being taken to court, the drivers denied the allegations. "No, this is wrong. We don't smoke at all," the accused drivers said in response to the allegations.

The case pertains to a sleeper bus fire incident in Greater Noida that led to casualties and triggered an investigation by the police. The police had arrested the two drivers and a conductor in connection with the incident. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Ex-Gratia Announced for Victims

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the nine people who died in the Greater Noida bus fire, while Rs 50,000 will be provided to each injured person.

Expressing grief over the incident, the Prime Minister said, "Distressed to hear about the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy on a bus in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured."

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he said, according to a post by the Prime Minister's Office on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also announced Rs 2 lakh assistance for each deceased victim's family and Rs 50,000 for the injured. (ANI)