Seamless traffic flow ensures hassle-free Holy Dip for pilgrims on Magh Purnima

Effective administrative arrangements in Prayagraj ensure smooth traffic flow during the Magh Purnima rush. Devotees can easily access the Sangam for their pilgrimage thanks to strategic deployment of security and traffic personnel.

Seamless traffic flow ensures hassle-free Holy Dip for pilgrims on Magh Purnima
Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 1:07 PM IST

Prayagraj’s traffic remains smooth despite the massive Magh Purnima rush, as effective administrative arrangements ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage to the Sangam.

According to the Fair police, traffic is moving smoothly on all major routes, including Malak Harhar (Lucknow), Mirzapur Road, Rewa Road, Sahson (Jaunpur), Phaphamau (Lucknow), Andawa (Varanasi route), and Kaushambi.  

In view of Mahakumbh, security forces and traffic police have been strategically deployed on all major routes to ensure devotees do not face any inconvenience.

The Traffic department has urged devotees to adhere to the instructions issued by the administration and avoid unnecessary halts on any route. 

Despite the overwhelming crowd in Prayagraj, the well-coordinated efforts of the authorities have kept traffic under control, enabling devotees to reach Sangam effortlessly and perform their sacred rituals with ease.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Telugu actor Manchu Mohan Babu gets bail in journo assault case ddr

BREAKING: Telugu actor Manchu Mohan Babu gets anticipatory bail in journo assault case

"No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons": Indian Army says ceasefire along LoC remains intact dmn

"No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons": Indian Army says ceasefire along LoC remains intact

Operation Chaturbhuj strengthens security on Magh Purnima with 24/7 anti-drone vigil and crowd management

Operation Chaturbhuj strengthens security on Magh Purnima with 24/7 anti-drone vigil and crowd management

Faridabad SHOCKER! Woman raped in bus after driver offers ride, conductor stood guard ddr

Faridabad SHOCKER! Woman raped in bus after driver offers ride, conductor stood guard

BREAKING: Comedian Samay Raina gets second summons by Maharashtra cyber cell; his lawyer says, he's in US shk

Comedian Samay Raina gets second summons by Maharashtra cyber cell; his lawyer says he's in US

Recent Stories

BREAKING: Telugu actor Manchu Mohan Babu gets bail in journo assault case ddr

BREAKING: Telugu actor Manchu Mohan Babu gets anticipatory bail in journo assault case

"No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons": Indian Army says ceasefire along LoC remains intact dmn

"No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons": Indian Army says ceasefire along LoC remains intact

Indian Nutrition: Types of parathas to enhance your mealtime MEG

Indian Nutrition: Types of parathas to enhance your mealtime

Saudi Arabia Launches New Digital Services on Absher for Faster Government Access anr

Saudi Arabia launches new digital services on Absher for faster government access

Headache or Migraine? Understanding the Symptoms and Prevention Methods MEG

Headache or Migraine? Understanding the Symptoms and Prevention Methods

Recent Videos

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Video Icon
JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon