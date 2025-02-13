Seamless traffic flow ensures hassle-free Holy Dip for pilgrims on Magh Purnima

Effective administrative arrangements in Prayagraj ensure smooth traffic flow during the Magh Purnima rush. Devotees can easily access the Sangam for their pilgrimage thanks to strategic deployment of security and traffic personnel.

Prayagraj’s traffic remains smooth despite the massive Magh Purnima rush, as effective administrative arrangements ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage to the Sangam.

According to the Fair police, traffic is moving smoothly on all major routes, including Malak Harhar (Lucknow), Mirzapur Road, Rewa Road, Sahson (Jaunpur), Phaphamau (Lucknow), Andawa (Varanasi route), and Kaushambi.

In view of Mahakumbh, security forces and traffic police have been strategically deployed on all major routes to ensure devotees do not face any inconvenience.

The Traffic department has urged devotees to adhere to the instructions issued by the administration and avoid unnecessary halts on any route.

Despite the overwhelming crowd in Prayagraj, the well-coordinated efforts of the authorities have kept traffic under control, enabling devotees to reach Sangam effortlessly and perform their sacred rituals with ease.

