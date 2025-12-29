Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay its order on the Aravalli range. Tharoor hailed the suo motu intervention as a 'healthy development' for sustainable development.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to put a stay on its earlier order concerning the Aravalli range, emphasising the need for sustainable development in India.

Tharoor hails 'healthy development'

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor asserted that the top court's suo motu intervention is a "healthy development". "It is very significant that the Supreme Court has intervened in a suo motu manner, and this is something we should welcome. Supreme Court taking heed of the environmental concerns of the public which have been widely expressed, is a very healthy development...Sustainable development is the goal of every country today, and we must also head in that direction," he said.

Supreme Court stays earlier order

The Supreme Court has "put in abeyance" its earlier decision (issued on November 20) to accept the Central Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range. Acceptance of the said definition by the top court in November had exposed most of the Aravalli region to the possibility of being used for regulated mining activities.

A vacation bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices JK Maheshwari and AG Masih has also ordered the formation of a new expert committee to examine issues that need to be examined in terms of the definition of Aravallis. The Court has also issued notice to the Centre and the four Aravalli States - Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana, seeking their response to its suo motu case on the issue.

Union Minister welcomes decision

Earlier today, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision and reaffirmed his commitment to the protection and restoration of the mountain range.

In a post on X, Bhupender Yadav said, "I welcome the Supreme Court directions introducing a stay on its order concerning the Aravalli range, and the formation of a new committee to study issues. We stand committed to extending all assistance sought from MOEFCC in the protection and restoration of the Aravalli range," he said.

"As things stand, a complete ban on mining stays with regard to new mining leases or renewal of old mining leases," he added.

