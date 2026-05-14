Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is on a three-day visit to Sikkim for Statehood Day. He will review tourism and infrastructure projects, inspect Kailash Mansarovar Yatra facilities at Nathula, and launch an organic farming project.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will attend the Sikkim Statehood Day celebrations during his visit to Sikkim on May 16. According to official information, Scindia will also lay the foundation stone for various projects under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) during the visit. The Union Minister is also scheduled to launch the flagship USP Organic Farming Project aimed at promoting sustainable and organic agricultural practices in the state. Sikkim Statehood Day is observed annually on May 16 to commemorate the state's merger with the Indian Union in 1975.

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Detailed Itinerary of the Minister's Visit

Earlier, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, will arrive in Sikkim on Thursday on a three-day official visit to review key infrastructure, tourism and connectivity projects across the state. According to the scheduled itinerary, the Union Minister will land at Bagdogra Airport this evening at around 7 PM before proceeding to Namchi in South Sikkim for an overnight halt.

On May 15, Scindia will begin his engagements with a visit to Temi Tea Garden, the lone tea estate of Sikkim and one of the state's major tourist attractions. He is also scheduled to inspect the ongoing Bhaleydunga Skywalk Project in Yangang and review the progress of the ambitious tourism infrastructure project. Later in the day, the Union Minister will attend the Sikkim Premier League at Bhaichung Stadium. Following the event, he will travel to Gangtok and visit Orchidium, the tourism and cultural attraction that was recently visited and appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Sikkim tour.

Inspection at Nathula Pass and Pilgrim Facilities

On May 16, Scindia will proceed to the strategic Indo-China border area at Nathula Pass, where he is expected to inspect facilities being developed for the resumption and management of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The Minister will review the acclimatisation centres constructed at Hangu Lake and 17th Mile for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims. The facilities were virtually inaugurated earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the state. He will also inspect the under-construction parking infrastructure at Nathula, which is being developed with a capacity to accommodate nearly 1,000 vehicles to ease congestion and improve tourist management in the border region.

Later the same day, the Union Minister will attend the 51st State Day celebrations in Gangtok as the Guest of Honour.

The visit of the Union Minister is being seen as significant for Sikkim, particularly in the sectors of tourism, connectivity, border infrastructure and development of pilgrimage facilities, with several centrally-supported projects currently underway in the Himalayan state.