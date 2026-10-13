Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited Mizoram, interacting with university students and those from the Ashtalakshmi Darshan Programme to promote cultural exchange, national integration, and the Northeast's role in Viksit Bharat 2047.

Scindia Engages with Students in Mizoram

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, interacted with students at Mizoram University on Monday during his two-day visit to Mizoram. He also engaged with students from Goa and Chandigarh visiting the Northeast under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region's (MDoNER) Ashtalakshmi Darshan Programme, discussing their experiences and perspectives.

Promoting National Integration

Addressing the students, Scindia highlighted the Northeast’s rich cultural heritage, traditions and development potential. He emphasised that such exchanges help young people understand the region better while strengthening cultural ties, mutual understanding and national integration.

About the Ashtalakshmi Darshan Programme

According to the release, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of developing the eight northeastern states as the nation’s Ashtalakshmi, the programme provides students from across India an opportunity to experience the region’s cultural diversity and development opportunities firsthand. Over 590 students have participated in the Ashtalakshmi Darshan Programme in the past year, fostering stronger connections between the Northeast and the rest of the country.

Aligning with Viksit Bharat 2047

Scindia further emphasised that the initiative aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, encouraging youth engagement, celebrating India's diversity and strengthening the Northeast’s role in the country's development journey. The interaction reaffirmed the Ministry of DoNER’s commitment to fostering youth engagement, promoting cultural exchange and strengthening people-to-people connections, while inspiring young minds to contribute to a more connected and developed India, the release said.

'Clear and Bold Ideas for Viksit Bharat'

Sharing details of the interaction on social media, Scindia highlighted the students' talent and their contribution to discussions on India's development. In a post on X, Scindia said, "A lovely heart-to-heart with the talented students of the Mizoram University! Exchanged clear and bold ideas for Viksit Bharat!" (ANI)