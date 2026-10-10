The Supreme Court Bar Association has urged CJI Surya Kant to intervene after several lawyers, including women, were detained with alleged excessive police force during a peaceful protest in the Supreme Court area amid protests linked to the CJP.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has sought the urgent intervention of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over the reported detention of several advocates, including senior lawyers and women advocates, who were allegedly subjected to excessive police force while peacefully protesting in the Supreme Court area on Saturday.

SCBA Demands Safety and Legal Aid

In a letter dated Saturday, SCBA Honorary Secretary Pragya Baghel urged the CJI to take up the matter with the concerned authorities to ascertain the whereabouts and safety of all detained advocates and ensure their access to legal assistance. The Association also sought the immediate release of those against whom there were no lawful grounds for detention and called for an examination of the reported use of force, with appropriate action in accordance with law.

The letter was accompanied by an SCBA resolution expressing “grave concern” and condemning the reported action against the lawyers.

The resolution stated that the Association had been informed that several advocates had been detained while participating in peaceful protests in the Supreme Court area. “The Supreme Court Bar Association resolves to request the Chief Justice of India to intervene urgently and take up the matter with the concerned authorities,” the resolution stated.

It further called for steps to ensure that the whereabouts and safety of every detained advocate were ascertained, legal assistance was made available to them, and those detained without lawful grounds were released immediately.

Protest Amid CJP Demonstration Concerns

The development comes amid protests in Delhi linked to the proposed demonstration by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, which had prompted authorities to take measures concerning public transport and security arrangements.

The SCBA has requested the CJI to consider the matter urgently, emphasising the need to protect the safety and legal rights of the detained advocates.

CJI Intervenes, Lawyers Released

Meanwhile, CJI Surya Kant spoke to the authorities, and the lawyers are being released now. CJI was informed by SCBA, SCAORA and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. (ANI)