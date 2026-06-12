The SCBA has condemned threats and violence against former Bombay HC judge Justice Gautam Patel and his family over a past judicial decision. It called the acts an assault on judicial independence and urged authorities to investigate and ensure their safety.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has strongly condemned the reported threats, intimidation, harassment, and acts of violence allegedly directed against former Bombay High Court judge Justice Gautam Patel and members of his family in connection with a judicial decision delivered by him.

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In a resolution dated June 10, 2026, the SCBA described reports of such incidents, including alleged threats and physical harm inflicted on a family member of Justice Patel, as deeply disturbing and contrary to the rule of law.

'Direct Assault on Judicial Independence'

The Association stated that any attempt to threaten, intimidate, or coerce a judge, whether serving or retired or members of a judge's family, because of the discharge of judicial functions, constitutes a direct assault on judicial independence and constitutional values.

The resolution emphasised that in a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law, judicial decisions may be challenged only through legal remedies available under the law. It noted that disagreement with a judgment cannot justify threats, violence, intimidation, or efforts to undermine the dignity and authority of courts.

Highlighting the importance of judicial independence, the SCBA stated that judges must be able to perform their duties without fear, favour, affection, or ill-will. It warned that attempts to create fear or exert pressure on judges not only affect the individuals concerned but also erode public confidence in the administration of justice.

The Association expressed its solidarity and support for Justice Gautam Patel and his family during what it described as a difficult period. It also reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the independence of the judiciary and preserving the sanctity of the judicial process.

SCBA Urges Authorities to Act

Calling for action by authorities, the SCBA urged concerned authorities in India and abroad to conduct a prompt, thorough, and effective investigation into the reported incidents. It further sought measures to ensure the safety and security of Justice Patel and his family and called for the identification and prosecution of those responsible in accordance with the law.

The resolution concluded by stating that a society that fails to protect its judges ultimately weakens the protection of the rights and liberties of all citizens. The SCBA urged that every necessary step be taken to uphold the dignity of the judiciary and prevent any form of intimidation directed against members of the judicial fraternity.

The resolution was issued by SCBA Honorary Secretary Pragya Baghel on behalf of the Association. (ANI)