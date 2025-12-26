Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann approved the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, providing families with free, cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh. The scheme launches in January, with registration for the CM Health Card starting soon in selected districts.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann approved the launch of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, under which every family in the state will get free and cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh. The scheme is set to begin in January, with registration starting soon. Chief Minister Mann directed the health department to complete the necessary arrangements for launching the scheme.

CM Health Card Details

Back in September this year, Mann announced the rollout of a state health insurance scheme under which every family in Punjab will be eligible for cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh. Speaking about the initiative, Mann said the benefit would be provided through a 'CM Health Card', with the registration process beginning tomorrow. "A few days ago, we announced that we would provide Rs 10 lakhs health insurance to every family in the state. Using the CM Health Card, people will be able to avail the benefit of cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakhs. The registration for this scheme will start tomorrow. Under this health card, every citizen of Punjab will get free and better treatment," the Chief Minister said.

Registration and Initial Rollout

Mann added that the process will begin in Taran Taran and Barnala districts, where special health camps will be set up for two to three days. "It will be a simple registration process using Aadhaar card, voter card or Passport," he explained.

Scheme Coverage and Hospital Network

In a post on X, the Punjab CM wrote that the card will provide "quality treatment" for 2,000 health services. CM Mann wrote, "People across the state will be able to avail the benefits of the Chief Minister Health Card after registration. Under this card, beneficiaries will receive free and quality treatment for 2,000 health services. Along with all government hospitals, most private hospitals in the state will also be linked to this scheme." (ANI)