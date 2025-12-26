RLD leader Malook Nagar urged parties against politicising attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, calling for a united protest. He also condemned an AAP skit involving Santa Claus, saying mocking religious sentiments is not the way to address air pollution.

RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) leader Malook Nagar has urged the political parties against politicising the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, and said that the countrymen should be united on this, and express strong protest.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The RLD leader called upon the people to unite against the violence against Bangladeshi Hindus, as major protests took place all over India after the mob lynching and brutal killing of Dipu Chandra Das on December 18 He underscored the importance of a united front, stating, "All our countrymen should be absolutely united on this. We should express strong protest and show our displeasure." The incident has heightened tensions between India and the interim government in Bangladesh.

He noted that the government is also invested in the matter, but said these tragic incidents should not be used for political gain. "The government is also very sensitive and is paying attention to this issue," said Nagar. "But the political parties within our country should not politicise this issue. We should all unite and register our protest", he added.

RLD leader weighs in on FIR against AAP

Meanwhile, the RDL leader also weighed in on the recent FIR filed against three AAP leaders for hurting religious sentiments. He stated that mocking religious sentiments is not the appropriate way to address air pollution.

Emphasising that legal action is deserved, he said, "The problem of pollution indeed exists. But that doesn't mean that the Aam Aadmi Party, or anyone else, can mock or hurt religious sentiments." "Nobody has the right to do that, and legal action should be taken against such people, and legal action is being taken," stated Sagar.

According to the complaint, on December 17 and 18, these leaders posted a video on their official social media accounts related to a "political skit performed in public at Connaught Place. In these videos, individuals dressed as Santa Claus, a revered religious and cultural icon for Christians worldwide, are portrayed in a derogatory and mocking manner. The videos depict these religious icons 'fainting' and 'collapsing' on the street to be used as mere props for political messaging."

The Delhi AAP chief has responded to the FIR by accusing the central government of "suppressing" them and said they are "not afraid of their cowardly tactics". He said, "Ever since we exposed the BJP, the BJP-led central government has been trying to suppress us, but we are not afraid of their cowardly tactics. They thought they could manipulate the AQI data. They would spray water day and night, shut down the AQI monitors, bring the data down, and fool the people of Delhi. But we, through our various creative methods, including the Santa Claus skit, showed the truth about Delhi, which has infuriated the BJP."