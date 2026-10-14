The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition filed by Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders challenging the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, seeking a suspension of the process and greater transparency.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Thursday a petition filed by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and 12 other INDIA bloc leaders challenging the Election Commission of India's (ECI) conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The petition, registered as W.P.(C) No. 001351/2026, was filed on October 12 and registered by the Supreme Court Registry on October 13 after initial procedural defects were addressed.

The legal challenge comes days after Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders led a "March for Democracy" towards the Supreme Court, raising concerns over the electoral roll revision exercise. The petitioners include Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, among others.

Earlier on October 12, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with other 10 INDIA bloc leaders, filed a petition before the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

What the Petition Seeks

The petition filed by Rahul Gandhi and 10 other Opposition leaders in the Supreme Court challenges the manner in which the Election Commission has taken decisions relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It seeks disclosure of the EC’s complete files, agendas, minutes, notings and objections concerning the disputed decisions, including the June 24, 2025 decision to commence the SIR, as well as ECINET and ERONET access logs.

It also seeks a judicial examination of whether these decisions were taken in accordance with Article 324 of the Constitution, the 2023 law governing the Election Commission and the Supreme Court’s ruling in T.N. Seshan vs Union of India.

Key Demands and Reliefs Sought

Among the substantive reliefs sought, the petition asks the court to ensure that no elector is deleted without notice and a reasonable opportunity of hearing, and to direct publication, booth-wise, of deleted electors along with reasons for deletion and demographic details. It also seeks an independent committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to audit deletions and modifications in electoral-roll databases, including ECINET and ERONET.

The petition further seeks an interim suspension of the ongoing SIR pending adjudication. The petition specifically asks the court to direct the ECI to ensure that “every decision of the Election Commission relating to the Special Intensive Revision is taken and duly minuted” in accordance with the 2023 Act. It also seeks a direction that “no elector is deleted from the electoral roll without notice and a reasonable opportunity of hearing in accordance with law.”

CEC and Commissioners Impleaded

In their plea, the opposition bloc has impleaded Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, alongside the ECI. This comes as INDIA bloc leaders arrived at the Supreme Court after their march from central Delhi. AISA president Neha Bora also participated in the march led by Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)