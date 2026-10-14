Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu and MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri attended the ‘Adwitiya Ramlila 2026’ in Rohini. The event featured a performance of Lord Ram's exile and honoured sportspersons, including Dronacharya awardee Rajkumar Sharma.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri attended the ‘Adwitiya Ramlila 2026’, organised by the Sanatan Sanskaram Society in Rohini Sector 23, here on Wednesday.

Lord Ram's Exile Staged, Sportspersons Honoured

The event featured a performance depicting Lord Ram's exile and felicitated sportspersons and coaches honoured with the Arjuna and Dronacharya awards.

The episode of Lord Ram's Van Gaman was staged to convey the values of sacrifice, dignity, duty and family responsibilities.

Among those felicitated at the event was Rajkumar Sharma, coach of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and a recipient of the Dronacharya Award.

Other distinguished sportspersons and coaches were also honoured for their achievements and contributions to sports.

Minister Highlights Cultural and Moral Significance

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh thanked Lieutenant Governor Sandhu for attending the programme and gracing the occasion with his presence.

The minister said, "Sandhu's participation was a matter of honour for the organisers and artists and added that his presence lent significance to the cultural event dedicated to the ideals of Lord Ram".

Singh said the participation of senior dignitaries in such programmes encouraged organisers and artists and inspired efforts to preserve and promote India's cultural heritage.

Highlighting the relevance of the Van Gaman episode, the minister said, "Lord Ram's life offered lessons in truth, sacrifice, dignity and commitment to duty".

He added that the episode taught people to remain steadfast in their values and responsibilities even during challenging circumstances.

The minister said, "Ramlila was not merely a symbol of religious faith but also an important medium for passing Indian culture and traditional values on to younger generations."

He described the Sanatan Sanskaram Society's initiative as a commendable effort to promote cultural awareness and preserve the country's traditions.

The ‘Adwitiya Ramlila 2026’ is being held from October 9 to 20, with performances depicting various episodes from the Ramayana. The event aims to promote Indian culture, Sanatan traditions and the ideals of Lord Ram while strengthening moral values and cultural awareness in society. (ANI)