The Supreme Court has suspended the board of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple and appointed receivers after officials defied orders to light a ceremonial lamp. Contempt notices were issued to several high-ranking state officials.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday suspended the Board of Trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Thiruparankundram and appointed two former Madras High Court judges as receivers to take over its administration, after finding a prima facie case of wilful disobedience of its November 20 order permitting the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon in Madurai. It also directed that the lamp be lit at the disputed stone pillar on November 28 and allowed every devotee to participate in the ceremony.

The lamp was not lit at Deepathoon on November 24, despite the Supreme Court’s directions and an undertaking given by the District Collector before the Madras High Court to ensure compliance. Hence, finding the State authorities and the temple administration in question, under brazen contempt of court orders, the bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi did not mince words while pulling up the Tamil Nadu administration, particularly the senior officials of the Madurai district administration, police and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, over the failure to implement its November 20 order.

“Order of this Court is not an invitation to negotiate. When an order of this Court is flouted, we cannot sit in silos”, it said. The Court also vacated its earlier stay on the relevant findings of the Madras High Court judgment concerning the lighting of the lamp at Deepathoon. It directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take charge of security arrangements at the temple and Thiruparankundram Hill, including the protection of the nearby Sikandar Dargah. The Court appointed former Madras High Court judges Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban as receivers to immediately take charge of the temple administration and ensure implementation of its directions. It directed that the lamp be lit at least 50 metres away from the Dargah on all sides and that the CRPF forces would ensure the protection of both religious sites. Devotees visiting the Dargah should not be obstructed from offering prayers.

The Court observed that there appeared to be “administrative chaos” in Tamil Nadu, at least in Madurai district, and said the time had come to deal with such situations with an “iron hand”, failing which they could lead to constitutional chaos. “The conduct of the officers with the administration reflects an administrative chaos in Tamil Nadu or at least maladministration in Madurai. Time has come to deal with this situation with an iron hand, as it would otherwise lead to constitutional chaos”, it said. It also expressed shock at the conduct of Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna and described his preliminary status report as an exercise in “crocodile tears”. The bench said the Collector was attempting to shift responsibility to the temple administration despite having sufficiently wide powers to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions. “You play dead and I pretend to cry”, the Court remarked at the conduct of the Collector.

The Court prima facie found that the failure to light the lamp, coupled with the resolution passed by the temple’s Board of Trustees to continue the customary lighting at Uchipillaiyar Mandapam, disclosed wilful and flagrant disobedience of its order. It also observed that the sequence of events suggested that executive authorities appeared to have acted at the dictates of their political bosses, an allegation that needed to be investigated. “The conduct alleged, as borne out by the record, would prima facie disclose a brazen and wilful disobedience of this Court's order, a flagrant disregard of the undertaking given before the High Court and a calculated affront to the authority of both constitutional courts”, the Court said.

The bench issued contempt notices to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Dr M Sai Kumar, DGP Dr Mahesh Agarwala, HR&CE Secretary V Rajaram, HR&CE Commissioner TG Vinay, Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna, Madurai Superintendent of Police L Devanathan, HR&CE Joint Commissioner R Pon Swaminathan, temple Executive Officer G Selvi, Board Chairman V Shanmughasundaram and trustees C Rajapandian, K Azhagapan, K Rejina Devi and K Chitra. All those issued notices have been directed to file affidavits within 10 days of receiving the notices, explaining why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them. They have also been directed to remain personally present before the Court on December 15, the next date of hearing. The Chief Secretary has separately been directed to ensure personal service of the notices within three days and file an affidavit confirming such service. The Chief Secretary has also been directed to file a comprehensive affidavit detailing the sequence of events, including telephone calls, emails, messages and other communications exchanged between officials in connection with the implementation of the November 20 order.

It concerns the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam (ceremonial lamp) at Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah. On January 6, 2026, a Division Bench of the Madras High Court upheld the direction permitting the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon, holding that the ritual could be performed at the designated site. The dispute arose after devotees challenged the temple authorities' decision to continue lighting the lamp at Uchipillaiyar Mandapam instead of Deepathoon. The matter reached the Supreme Court, which on November 20, 2026, stayed the relevant findings of the Madras High Court judgment but simultaneously permitted a one-time lighting of the Deepam at Deepathoon as an interim arrangement. The Court directed that the ritual be performed by a team authorised by the Devasthanam, with the Madurai District Collector to determine the team's composition and size in consultation with the temple Executive Officer, Archaeological Survey of India and Police Commissioner. The Court also said CRPF assistance could be sought if necessary. However, the lamp was not lit at Deepathoon on November 24, as directed by the Supreme Court. The Madurai District Collector subsequently filed a status report stating that the temple administration had not communicated the authorisation of the team that was to perform the ceremony. This led to contempt applications alleging wilful disobedience of the Supreme Court's November 20 order. (ANI)