All stray dogs in Delhi NCR must be shifted away from residential localities and any organisation that blocks this exercise will face the strictest action, the Supreme Court said today.

The Supreme Court on Monday took a stern view of the stray dog menace and ordered the Delhi-NCR to start removing stray dogs from all localities within eight weeks and house them in dedicated dog shelters to be set up by civic authorities. A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said that all localities should be made free of stray dogs and there should not be any compromise. It also made it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets. It also ordered contempt proceedings against any individual or organisation that attempts to obstruct the authorities from carrying out the capture drive. "If any individual or organisation comes in the way of picking stray dogs or rounding them up, we will proceed to take action against any such resistance," said Justice Pardiwala.

What Top Court Said

The apex court also directed the states and municipal authorities to create dog shelters with sufficient staff to sterilise and immunise them. "NCT Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, MCD, NMDC shall start picking up stray dogs from all localities, particularly from more vulnerable localities. It is for the authorities to look into and if they have to create a force, do it at the earliest. However, this should be the first and foremost exercise to make all localities free of stray dogs. There should not be any compromise in undertaking the exercise," said the bench. It further directed that authorities in Delhi-NCR must set up a helpline so all dog bite complaints can be registered, with the offending animal picked up within four hours of a complaint.

It also ordered all authorities to maintain a record of daily stray dogs captured and detained. The bench stated that CCTV monitoring will ensure compliance, and no dog should be released back into the street or public spaces.

The bench also asked authorities to publish details about places where rabies vaccinations are available.

"The authorities concerned, more particularly the government of NCT Delhi, are directed to put detailed information about the place where such vacancies are available, the stock of vacancies and the number of persons who report for treatment every month," ordered the bench. Observing that the order is being passed for public interest, the bench said, “We are not doing this for us, it is for the public interest. So, no sentiments of any nature should be involved. Action should be taken earlier. Pick up dogs from all localities and shift them to far-off places.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared before the bench in the case, and senior advocate Gaurav Agrawal, who was appointed amicus curiae to assist the bench, made suggestions. The top court was hearing a suo motu proceedings initiated by it over a media report on the growing menace of stray dog attacks leading to rabies.

Terming the news report as "very disturbing and alarming", the bench had said that day the news report revealed that the elderly and children were the most affected by rabies from dog bite incidents.