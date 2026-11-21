The Heval River in Uttarakhand has been successfully revived through collective efforts under the Namami Gange Mission, utilizing check dams, plantation drives, and community participation to restore water sources and improve flow for local farmers.

Reviving the Heval River: A Success Story of Conservation in Tehri

Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], November 21 (ANI): Under the Namami Gange Mission, efforts are being made to ensure the cleanliness and uninterrupted flow of the Ganga by conserving not only the river itself but also its tributaries and natural water sources. The Heval River in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district is one such example. Originating from Sirkut Mountain near the Surkanda Devi Temple, the Heval River meets the Ganga at Shivpuri. A few years ago, the river witnessed a decline in its water levels, while several of its natural water sources began drying up. To revive the river, the District Ganga Committee, in collaboration with the Forest Department and local communities, undertook several initiatives. These included constructing ponds in lower-lying areas, building check dams and spreading awareness among local residents about water conservation. These efforts helped promote rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge, revive natural water sources and improve the flow of the Heval river. Neetika Khandelwal, District Magistrate of Tehri Garhwal, highlighted that the government constructed percolation pits, percolation tanks and check dams to enhance groundwater recharge of the river. “At the river's source, the Forest Department undertook large-scale plantation drives. Percolation pits, percolation tanks and check dams were also constructed to enhance groundwater recharge,” said Khandelwal. Diganth Nayak, Divisional Forest Officer in the region, said the Forest Department carried out the revival of river and its water sources using scientific methods and with the active participation of local communities. “When we surveyed the Heval River, we identified around 102 water sources, of which nearly 52 were either drying up or gradually disappearing. The Forest Department then initiated efforts to revive the river and its water sources. These efforts were carried out using scientific methods and with the active participation of local communities," said Nayak. Today, the Heval River is proving to be a lifeline for several villages in Uttarakhand. Its water is supporting agricultural activities and creating new livelihood opportunities for farmers. Local residents are also playing an active role in maintaining the river's uninterrupted flow and keeping it clean. The revival of the Heval River is thus emerging as an inspiring example of how collective efforts by the administration, local communities and the Forest Department can help restore and conserve precious water resources. Village Head Sushil Kumar Bahuguna said that with the construction of check dams and plantation drives around the river's water sources, there is a significant improvement in river water flow. “By forming Heval stream committees, constructing check dams and undertaking plantation drives around the river's water sources, we have witnessed a significant improvement in its water flow," said Bahuguna. The efforts to revive the Heval River have also received national recognition, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the initiative in the 139th episode of his radio programme, `Mann Ki Baat’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Some time ago, the water level in the Heval River began to decline, while natural water sources in the surrounding areas were also drying up. In response, the local administration and villagers jointly launched a campaign to revive the river. Today, these collective efforts have given the Heval River a new lease of life." Just like the Heval River, the restoration of smaller streams and tributaries is essential to the conservation of the Ganga. Only by reviving these smaller water channels can we strengthen our efforts to ensure the Ganga's uninterrupted flow and cleanliness. (ANI)