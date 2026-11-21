Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated an STPI Centre in Kangra, built for Rs 18.29 crore. The facility aims to support budding entrepreneurs, boost IT investment, and create hundreds of jobs for local youth.

Himachal CM Inaugurates Rs 18.29 Crore STPI Centre in Kangra District

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Centre at Chetru, near Gaggal Airport in Kangra district, set up for Rs. 18.29 crore. This centre is expected to support 15 to 20 budding entrepreneurs and generate employment opportunities for 350 to 400 persons over the next five years.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening the IT ecosystem in Himachal Pradesh, attracting investments in the information technology sector and providing an enabling environment for start-ups and budding entrepreneurs. The centre has been equipped with modern infrastructure, including plug-and-play incubation facilities, raw incubation space, managers’ cabins, a 40-seater auditorium, conference and meeting rooms, Network Operations Centre, reception area, guest rooms and other essential facilities. The facility offers 106 plug-and-play seats along with four managers' cabins and 5,031 square feet of raw incubation space.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was committed to developing Himachal Pradesh as an emerging destination for information technology and investment. He said that the government was taking concrete steps to attract IT companies, promote start-ups and create a conducive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship. He added that the establishment of the STPI Centre at Kangra would provide local entrepreneurs and IT professionals with access to modern infrastructure and new opportunities within the state, while also generating employment for the youth.

CM Sukhu said that the state government was working towards creating a technology-driven economy by encouraging investment in emerging sectors and providing better opportunities to skilled and talented youth. He said that such initiatives would help prevent the migration of young professionals in search of employment and enable them to pursue promising careers within Himachal Pradesh. He expressed confidence that the STPI Centre would emerge as an important hub for IT activities, innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

Member of Parliament Anurag Sharma, MLA Suresh Kumar, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister (Innovation, Digital Technologies and Governance) Gokul Butail, Chairman, H. P. State Wool Federation Manoj Thakur, Congress leader Devender Jaggi, Secretary Health Ashish Singhmar, Director Digital Technologies and Governance Abhishek Verma, Deputy Commissioner Kangra Hemraj Bairwa, Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma and other prominent persons were present on the occasion.