The Supreme Court has put its decision on the Aravalli Hills definition in abeyance. Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra welcomed the move, halting protests and calling it a 'commendable judgment' that thwarted a 'conspiracy'.

After the Supreme Court put in abeyance its earlier decision issued on November 20 to accept the Central Environment Ministry's definition of Aravalli Hills and Aravalli Range, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra welcomed the decision and said that Congress will halt its protest over this issue in Rajasthan for now.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congress Welcomes SC Move, Halts Protest

In a self-made video, the Rajasthan Congress chief expressed optimism that the Supreme Court will deliver its judgment on the issue in January ,keeping in mind the public sentiments. "It is clear that the Supreme Court heard this case seriously, considering the voice of the public and the call of the Aravallis. We hope the decision to be given by SC in January will be delivered keeping in mind the public sentiment...For now, Congress will halt its protest over this issue in Rajasthan," Dotasra said.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Dotasra termed the Apex Court's verdict as "Commendable Judgement". "The Supreme Court has delivered a commendable judgment today regarding the Aravalli mountain range. Supreme Court has respected public sentiment...The central government had hatched a conspiracy to exploit it. The expert committee, whose recommendations misled the Supreme Court into making a decision, has now been halted by the Supreme Court. The central government's nefarious plans to hand over the Aravalli range to mining mafias have also been thwarted. I believe that this justice will also be reflected in the final judgment expected in January. I thank all the Congress party workers, environmentalists, and everyone who rose above politics to fight for the protection of the Aravalli mountain range," he said.

Union Minister on Aravalli Protection

Earlier, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav welcomed the Supreme Court's decision and reaffirmed his commitment to the protection and restoration of the mountain range. In a post on X, Bhupender Yadav said, "I welcome the Supreme Court directions introducing a stay on its order concerning the Aravalli range, and the formation of a new committee to study issues. We stand committed to extending all assistance sought from MOEFCC in the protection and restoration of the Aravalli range," he said.

Details of the Supreme Court Order

"As things stand, a complete ban on mining stays with regard to new mining leases or renewal of old mining leases," he added. The Supreme Court has "put in abeyance" its earlier decision (issued on November 20) to accept the Central Environment Ministry's definition of the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range. The top court's acceptance of the definition in November had exposed most of the Aravalli region to the risk of being used for regulated mining.

A vacation bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices J.K. Maheshwari and AG Masih has also ordered the formation of a new expert committee to examine issues that need to be examined in terms of the definition of Aravallis. The Court has also issued notice to the Centre and the four Aravalli States - Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and Haryana, seeking their response to its suo motu case on the issue. (ANI)