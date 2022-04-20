Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SC halts demolition drive as bulldozers enter Delhi's Jahangirpuri

    The court's judgement came as nine bulldozers rumbled into the area and began razing structures in accordance with instructions issued by the BJP-controlled North Delhi Municipal Corporation, despite substantial police presence to avert a law and order scenario.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 20, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a halt to the anti-encroachment sweep in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, which is tense following a communal fight during a Hanuman Jayanti parade on Saturday. The court has placed a "status quo" on the eviction effort for the time being and will hear the case tomorrow.

    The court's judgement came as nine bulldozers rumbled into the area and began razing structures in accordance with instructions issued by the BJP-controlled North Delhi Municipal Corporation, despite substantial police presence to avert a law and order scenario.

    The exercise comes after Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wrote to the mayor of the local body, requesting that he locate and dismantle illegal buildings of "rioters" in the region.

    Special Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak and other senior authorities surveyed the area this morning in preparation for the eviction campaign. Pathak told reporters, "Adequate force is on the ground to monitor the encroachment campaign." According to PTI, the local body demanded a force of at least 400 police personnel yesterday for the two-day anti-encroachment action that began today.

    Also Read | Bulldozers enter Jahangirpuri: Anti-encroachment drive underway

    The municipal corporation stated in their letter to the police that a collaborative anti-encroachment campaign including the Public Works Department, Health and Sanitation Department, and others is planned for Jahangirpuri.

