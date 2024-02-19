Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SC grants temporary relief to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Congress leaders in 2022 protest march case

    The Supreme Court grants temporary relief to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and others involved in a 2022 protest march, issuing a stay order against ongoing proceedings. This exempts Siddaramaiah from personally appearing in the Karnataka High Court and halts its directive, allowing time for response to allegations within six weeks.

    SC grants temporary relief to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Congress leaders in 2022 protest march case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

    The Supreme Court has ordered temporary relief to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several other MLAs in connection with a protest march held in the state back in 2022. Justices Hrishikesh Roy and P K Mishra issued a stay order against ongoing proceedings and summoned the Karnataka government and the complainant involved in the case for further deliberation.

    The recent ruling by the Supreme Court brings respite to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, exempting him from the requirement to personally appear in the Karnataka High Court. The interim stay order halts the implementation of the High Court's directive until further notice, granting Siddaramaiah and others time to respond to the allegations within six weeks.

    The legal battle stems from a protest march organized in April 2022 following the suicide of Santosh Patil. At that time, Karnataka Minister K. S. Eshwarappa was under scrutiny, prompting the Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, to demand his resignation and stage a demonstration outside the residence of the CM Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru.

    The Karnataka High Court's order to prosecute the Congress leaders for their involvement in the protest march was met with resistance, leading to the current legal proceedings. However, with the Supreme Court's intervention, Siddaramaiah and his colleagues have been given a temporary reprieve from the legal ordeal.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    A new era began on January 22': PM Modi's message at Kalki Dham foundation stone ceremony AJR

    'A new era began on January 22': PM Modi's message at Kalki Dham foundation stone ceremony (WATCH)

    Indian Covid survivors show higher long-term lung damage than Chinese and Europeans, study finds snt

    Indian Covid survivors show higher long-term lung damage than Chinese and Europeans, study finds

    Farmers Protests They are fooling real farmers Sikhs in Punjab slam landlords protesting near Delhi borders

    'They are fooling real farmers...' Sikhs in Punjab slam landlords protesting near Delhi borders (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kamal Haasan's 'good news' hint sparks speculation on alliance with DMK AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kamal Haasan's 'good news' hint sparks speculation on alliance with DMK

    Kerala: Police seek Google's help to track hackers of Aadhaar machine at Akshaya Centre in Malappuram anr

    Kerala: Police seek Google's help to track hackers of Aadhaar machine at Akshaya Centre in Malappuram

    Recent Stories

    Mental health: 7 ways to cope-up with your depression RBA EAI

    Mental health: 7 ways to cope-up with your depression

    Kerala Governor not Govt meets families of wild elephant attack victims in Wayanad anr

    Kerala Governor not Govt meets families of wild elephant attack victims in Wayanad

    cricket From milestone to emergency: Ravichandran Ashwin's wife shares rollercoaster of emotions osf

    From milestone to emergency: Ravichandran Ashwin's wife shares rollercoaster of emotions

    India has banned it, US cannot be last country Nikki Haley on Chinese app TikTok (WATCH) snt

    'India has banned it, US cannot be last country...': Nikki Haley on Chinese app TikTok (WATCH)

    Attukal Pongala 2024: Over 600 children to perform Kuthiyottam ritual today rkn

    Attukal Pongala 2024: Over 600 children to perform Kuthiyottam ritual today

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon