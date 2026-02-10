West Bengal's CEO has announced a new schedule for the SIR process after a Supreme Court order extended the deadline for publishing the final electoral roll to February 28. The SC also issued a show-cause notice to the state's DGP.

Revised Schedule for Electoral Roll Announced

The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal announced a revised schedule for the ongoing SIR process in the state on Tuesday, following a Supreme Court order. In its statement, the CEO said the hearing of notices will be completed by February 14. The review of the documents and disposal of the claim will be completed by February 21. The statement also said that the rationalisation of polling stations will be completed by February 25. The health parameter checks are to be conducted by February 27. The final electoral roll will be published on February 28.

Supreme Court Orders Extension, Cites Violence Allegations

This revision was announced following the Supreme Court's judgment ordering a one-week extension to publish the final electoral roll under the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal. The Court also issued a show-cause notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal over allegations of violence and the burning of election records during the revision process. The final electoral roll, which was earlier scheduled to be published on February 14, will now be released after the extended timeline.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the extension was necessary as Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) required additional time to scrutinise documents and take appropriate decisions.

The Court also took serious note of allegations of violence during the SIR process and issued a show-cause notice to the Director General of Police (DGP), West Bengal, directing him to explain the steps taken to maintain law and order in the State. "To streamline the ongoing SIR exercise and address apprehensions raised by various stakeholders, we deem it appropriate to issue some additional directions (noting that omit had on the earlier hearing had issued certain directions)", it noted.

Court Issues Directions on Personnel Deployment

The Court directed the West Bengal government to submit, by 5 pm on Tuesday, a list of 8,505 officers proposed to be deputed by the State. It granted the ECI discretion to replace EROs and AEROs and to utilise their services, if required.

"From these officers, the ECI may, after a brief scrutiny of their biodata, shortlist personnel equivalent to the strength of the micro-observers already engaged and provide them brief training to assist the EROs, AEROs and micro-observers," the Court noted. (ANI)