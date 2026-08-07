The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Gujarat High Court to decide within three months the appeal of self-styled preacher Narayan Sai, convicted in a 2013 rape case. The apex court also declined to suspend his life sentence.

SC Directs Gujarat HC to Decide Appeal Within 3 Months

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Gujarat High Court to make an endeavour to decide within three months the pending appeal filed by self-styled preacher Narayan Sai against his conviction in a 2013 rape case.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale also declined to interfere with the Gujarat High Court's order refusing to suspend Sai's life sentence in the case. The apex court added that if the appeal remained undecided after the stipulated period, Sai would be at liberty to seek appropriate relief before the Supreme Court again.

"We request the High Court to make an endeavour to dispose of the appeal within a period of three months. We make it clear that the petitioner and the State will cooperate," the bench stated in its order. Senior advocate N Hariharan, appearing for Sai, submitted that although an application had been filed before the High Court seeking an early hearing, the appeal had not been listed for final disposal. The bench, however, indicated that Sai should pursue his challenge to the conviction before the High Court.

Background of the Case

The case relates to allegations that Narayan Sai, son of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, raped a former disciple in 2013. A sessions court in Surat convicted Narayan Sai in April 2019 and sentenced him to life imprisonment. His appeal challenging the conviction is pending before the Gujarat High Court.

In May this year, the High Court dismissed Sai's application seeking suspension of his sentence and grant of interim bail.