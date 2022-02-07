  • Facebook
    SC defers hearing on Haryana govt's plea against High Court stay on private quotas

    According to Haryana government law, every employer must hire 75 per cent 'local candidates' for positions in private jobs paying up to Rs 30,000 per month.
     

    SC defers hearing on Haryana govt's plea against High Court stay on private quotas
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 5:55 PM IST
    The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on the petition by the Haryana government challenging Punjab and Haryana High Court stay on quota for the private jobs on Monday. The hearing will be held on February 11.

    On Friday, the Haryana government had challenged the High Court order, which stayed the law reserving 75 per cent private-sector jobs, paying up to Rs 30,000 a month for locals. 

    The law was suspended by High Court bench of Justices Ajay Tewari and Pankaj Jain after a hearing that lasted 90 seconds. The Haryana law reserves a seat for a 'local candidate,' who is defined as someone 'domiciled in the state of Haryana' by the Act.

    As per the law, every employer in Haryana must hire 75 per cent 'local candidates' for positions with a gross monthly salary of less than Rs 30,000. The Act, which applies to private companies, societies, trusts, and partnership firms, went into effect on January 15. The law was extended for a period of ten years.

    Also Read: Haryana Govt moves Supreme Court against HC stay on 75% quota for locals in private jobs

    The Haryana government moved Supreme Court against the Punjab and Haryana High Court stay order on the law. A bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana took note of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's submissions on behalf of the state government and agreed to list the state government's appeal by the High Court's order. 

    As per Mehta, the HC barely heard them for 90 seconds before putting a halt to the government's policy. In his plea, he claimed that the state's lawyer in the High Court was not heard.

    The Haryana government asked the Supreme Court to lift the stay, arguing that the decision was unsustainable and violated natural justice.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2022, 5:55 PM IST
