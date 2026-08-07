The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea by ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel challenging an election petition against his 2023 victory. The court directed him to raise his grievances before the Election Tribunal instead.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea filed by former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel challenging proceedings before the Chhattisgarh High Court that were initiated on a plea filed by BJP leader Vijay Baghel against Bhupesh's election victory from Patan constituency.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant declined to examine the matter on the merits and asked petitioner Bhupesh Baghel to raise his grievances before the Election Tribunal.

Details of the Election Petition

Bhupesh Baghel had sought a stay on the proceedings before the Chhattisgarh High Court in an election petition filed by BJP leader Vijay Baghel. Vijay Baghel, who lost the said election to Bhupesh, alleges that Bhupesh violated the 48-hour silence period under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act by holding a roadshow ahead of polling for the Patan constituency in the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

The Court declined to interfere at this stage and clarified that it had not expressed any opinion on the merits of the dispute, leaving all questions open to be considered by the Election Tribunal.

Bhupesh Baghel won the Patan seat against nephew and BJP candidate Vijay Baghel by a margin of 19,723 votes in 2023.