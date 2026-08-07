Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted 41 NDA Lok Sabha MPs, advising them on health, parliamentary conduct, and public service. He urged them to practice yoga, study Parliament's history, and use social media responsibly to connect with the youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted around 41 NDA Lok Sabha MPs for a breakfast meeting at his residence, offering guidance on health, parliamentary conduct, public service, and the balanced handling of personal and official duties. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of physical and mental well-being, urging lawmakers to practice yoga daily, even if it means performing simple seated exercises while busy. "If your health is good, you will be able to do more work for the public. So do yoga every day. If you are very busy with work, please do yoga wherever you are. Even while sitting on a chair for a few minutes, you can do yoga, which will keep your body and mind balanced and healthy," said PM Modi.

'Parliament is a university, NDA is a family'

Stressing that parliament functions like a university, he encouraged new NDA MPs to study parliamentary history and utilise the Parliament Library. He also invited legislators to contact him directly regarding state or constituency matters, remarking that the NDA operates like a family with public welfare as its top priority. "Parliament is like a university. I encourage you to study it and gain a deeper understanding of Parliament's history," he said.

PM Modi also addressed MPs in Bengali and Marathi during the meeting, as several MPs from parties including NCP and Shiv Sena have recently joined the NDA. He told them that they could directly approach him regarding important issues related to their states and constituencies. "If you have any important work to discuss, you can contact me directly. I am always with all of you. The NDA is like a family, and our topmost priority is public welfare. So do not hesitate to talk about issues related to your state or constituency, " the PM stated.

Highlighting the observance of National Handloom Day during the meeting, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Jyoti Waghmare from Solapur presented PM Modi with a Solapur handloom dhawal shawl.

Guidance on Public Conduct and Digital Media

Turning to digital communication and public decorum, PM Modi advised MPs to maintain dignity in public life, use social media platforms responsibly to connect with youth and promote welfare schemes, and avoid inappropriate remarks on television. He said technology had both advantages and disadvantages and urged MPs to use platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and X to connect with youth, spread awareness about government welfare schemes and encourage participation in sports activities.

He cautioned members against carrying parliamentary stress outside the House, advising them to present their views calmly without anger or shouting, while fostering healthy relationships with both ruling and opposition colleagues.

'I live in the present'

When questioned about managing multiple responsibilities, the Prime Minister shared his personal philosophy: "I live in the present." PM Modi said, "Right now I am talking to all of you, so I am only here. I am not thinking about anything else at this moment." He also advised MPs to maintain dignity while interacting with the media and said no one should make inappropriate remarks on television. "There is no need to speak angrily or shout in anger. You all know the party line, and you should calmly present your views on every issue."

Advice from Previous Meeting

The breakfast meeting follows a prior interaction on Wednesday with BJP Rajya Sabha MPs, during which Modi advised lawmakers to avoid getting caught in the "web of Delhi," stay grounded with constituents, and exercise caution regarding their associations, conduct, and the proper use of official letterheads. (ANI)

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