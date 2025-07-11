The controversy erupted after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur said that turning 75 means one should stop and make way for others. Opposition leaders linked the comment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, like Bhagwat, turns 75 this September.

New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks concerning leaders stepping aside at the age of 75 to allow for fresh leadership. In a post on X, Ramesh, who is the General Secretary in charge of Communications for Congress, claimed that the RSS chief's remark is a veiled message to PM Modi, who will turn 75 later this year.



"Poor, award-winning Prime Minister! What a homecoming - reminded by the RSS chief upon return that he will turn 75 on September 17, 2025,. But the Prime Minister could also tell the RSS chief that he, too, will turn 75 on September 11, 2025! One arrow, two targets!" he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

<br>The post followed comments reportedly made in Nagpur at an event in which the RSS chief said that turning 75 means one should stop and make way for others. The remark has prompted opposition politicians to question its implications for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, like Bhagwat, turns 75 this September.</p><p>Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday alleged a possible rift between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after the latter's chief Mohan Bhagwat remarked on stepping aside at the age of 75 to allow for fresh leadership, saying that the comments are a veiled message to PM Modi, who will turn 75 later this year. "It is a clear message and it is clearly directed at the person who is going to celebrate his 75th birthday in September... Whatever is going on between the RSS and the BJP is clearly visible from their statements. When the BJP formed a government in 2014, they put their leaders above the age of 75 years in the 'margdarshak mandali'. Now, RSS is reminding the BJP after 11 years about the promises it made. Internal conflicts are now public... Nobody knows the fallout of this conflict," Chaturvedi told ANI.</p><p>Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge commented on Friday that the focus should not be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's age, who turns 75 later this year, but rather on his contributions to the nation. Priyank Kharge pointed out that Prime Minister Modi had once suggested 75 as the ideal retirement age for politicians. </p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>"We are not targeting the Prime Minister nor are we interested in the age of the Prime Minister; we are interested in his work and contribution to the country, but he has earlier said that the 75 years should be cut-off age for politicians so since he's turning 75 in a couple of months, people were speculating whether he will be sent to the 'magdarshak mandal'. It is the opinion of the Prime Minister himself," Kharge said.</p><p><i>(With inputs from ANI)</i></p>