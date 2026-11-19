Mahadev betting syndicate promoter Saurabh Chandrakar was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a special ED court in Raipur. Extradited from Oman, he faces charges involving illegal betting networks and money laundering investigations.

Mahadev Betting App Promoter Saurabh Chandrakar Remanded to Custody

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Saurabh Chandrakar, promoter of the Mahadev illegal betting syndicate and an accused in the betting app case, was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a special Enforcement Directorate (ED) court on Thursday. Chandrakar was produced before the ED Special Court, which remanded him to judicial custody till December 2. ED counsel Saurabh Pandey said that Chandrakar's lawyer had filed three applications before the court, and the hearing on these applications would take place on November 27. "Chandrakar’s lawyer had filed three applications before the court, and the hearing on these applications would take place on November 27," Pandey said.

Chandrakar was arrested in Oman and brought back to India following extradition proceedings. He was detained by the Royal Oman Police after an Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against him. A CBI team deputed to Oman escorted him back to India. According to the CBI, Chandrakar is wanted in two cases in which chargesheets have already been filed. The ED has also filed a prosecution complaint against him in a separate case. The CBI investigation into the Mahadev Online Book cases was initiated following a request from the Chhattisgarh government. The agency has described the platform as one of the country's largest illegal online betting syndicates, operating from outside India. The syndicate allegedly facilitated betting on cricket, football, card games and other events through a network of franchised panels and branches across the country, which enrolled users and collected stakes. According to the CBI investigation, the proceeds of the alleged illegal betting were routed through numerous mule bank accounts, layered through multiple transactions and transferred abroad through hawala channels. A portion of the proceeds was allegedly used to pay protection money to public servants to ensure the syndicate could operate without hindrance. The CBI has filed chargesheets under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, and the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act. The ED has also attached several properties in India and abroad in connection with the case.