AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded PM Modi answer on his alleged mention in Epstein files. He also slammed Jay Shah over the India-Pakistan T20 match controversy, claiming personal greed brought disgrace to India.

AAP leader demands PM's answer on alleged Epstein link

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said that his party is not offended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent attack on AAP, but maintained that the Prime Minister must answer serious questions over alleged reference to his name in purported emails released by the Epstein estate. Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj said, "The Prime Minister can hurl a hundred abuses at us if he wants, but he must answer the nation about what relationship he had with a filthy and disgusting man like Epstein."

On January 31, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, strongly dismissed the references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2017 visit to Israel in an email purportedly part of the recently released Epstein Files. MEA spokesperson dubbed the reference as the "trashy ruminations" of a convicted criminal. "We have seen reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the Prime Minister and his visit to Israel. Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister's official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Bharadwaj slams Jay Shah over India-Pakistan T20 match

Bharadwaj also addressed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remarks on not playing the T20 World Cup match against India, alleging that personal interests had brought embarrassment to the country. "I believe that today, because of petty greed, Amit Shah's son has brought disgrace to the entire nation of India. India should have clearly said that we will not play a match with Pakistan. They are terrorists and extremists; they have killed innocent people here and destroyed the sanctity of our sisters' lives. We are saying that we will not play, and Pakistan is also saying that they will not play with us--only because Amit Shah's son, Jay Shah, is the chairman of the ICC," he said. (ANI)