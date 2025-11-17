INC President Mallikarjun Kharge mourned the "heart-wrenching" bus accident near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims. He urged the Centre to provide support and directed the Telangana CM to assist victims' families.

The Indian National Congress (INC) president, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday expressed his deepest condolences over the tragic bus accident near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, that involved several Indian pilgrims on Umrah. Terming the loss as "heart-wrenching", Kharge urged the Union Government and the Ministry of External Affairs to work closely with state authorities in India to ensure proper support and relief for the victims' families.

In a post shared on X, the INC president said, "Deeply saddened by the heart-wrenching tragedy near Medinah, Saudi Arabia involving several Indian nationals. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured." Deeply saddened by the heart-wrenching tragedy near Medinah, Saudi Arabia involving several Indian nationals. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. The Union Government, through the @MEAIndia should closely coordinate… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 17, 2025

"The Union Government, through the @MEAIndia should closely coordinate with state authorities and the families of the victims here in India to provide succour and relief, in this difficult time," the post further read.

Kharge added that he has directed the Chief Minister of Telangana to extend all necessary assistance to the families of the victims affected here. "I have instructed the Chief Minister of Telangana to provide all possible assistance to the families of the victims here, and he is closely monitoring the situation," Kharge's post further read.

Central Government and Indian Missions Respond

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that he was "deeply shocked" by the incident. In a post on X, he said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were extending "fullest support" to all affected families. "Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote.

Following the accident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah announced that a 24x7 control room has been activated to assist relatives and coordinate emergency response. "In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgrims, a 24x7 Control Room has been set up in the Consulate General of India, Jeddah," the Consulate posted.

Officials said they are in constant touch with Saudi authorities for updates on casualties, injured passengers, and hospitalisation details.

Telangana Leaders Mobilise Support for Victims

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, too, has expressed shock over the incident after reports indicated that several victims were from Hyderabad.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister has contacted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to coordinate closely with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh for updated information.

Telangana Chief Secretary, A. Santhi Kumari, alerted Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal in New Delhi, directing him to immediately gather details on how many passengers from Telangana were on the bus and ensure timely support. A control room has also been activated at the state Secretariat to monitor the situation.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, also expressed grief after the accident in Saudi Arabia and urged the Centre to bring back the bodies.

Owaisi told ANI that he has spoken to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and also contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies and shared the passengers' details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary. He said that there were 42 people on the bus that was involved in the accident.

Local reports said the bus was travelling from Mecca to Madinah when the accident occurred. Details on casualties and survivors are awaited. (ANI)