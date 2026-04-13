Sattur Assembly constituency readies for a multi-cornered electoral battle between DMK, BJP, TVK, and NTK. Key candidates are campaigning amidst pressing local issues like river pollution, illegal fireworks, low wages, and poor infrastructure.

Multi-Cornered Contest Unfolds in Sattur

The Sattur Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu is all set for the upcoming Assembly elections, with party candidates campaigning with road shows, rallies, and public meetings in full swing to develop trust among the electors.

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In Sattur Assembly constituency, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate A Kadarkarai Raj will face Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Nainar Nagendran. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the newly formed political party, will also try to gain power against the BJP and DMK with party candidate M Ajith. Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate Aanandha Raja is also in the electoral race.

Sattur: A Profile

Sattur is located in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu with over 2 lakh voters. It is a calm yet commercial town which also serves as a local hub for nearby villages. It is known for small and cottage industries producing matchsticks, fireworks, and metal goods.

Key Voter Issues

The major issues in Sattur right now are untreated sewage polluting the Vaippar River, which directly affects agriculture and drinking water. Illegal fireworks operating in residential areas near the Sivakasi belt pose frequent fire hazards. Other issues include the problem of low wages for workers. Poor road infrastructure and drainage systems are also major concerns in the Sattur assembly constituency.

Past Election Results

2021 Assembly Election

In 2021, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam claimed victory with 133 seats, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) followed with 66 seats. Congress got 18 seats. DMK's ARR Raghuraman won from the Sattur constituency with 74,174 votes. There were a total of 2,37,493 electors at that time, out of which 1,16,198 were male, and 1,21,295 were female. The voting percentage stood at 80.8 per cent.

2016 Assembly Election

In 2016, AIADMK won with 134 seats. DMK obtained 89 seats while Congress only won 1 seat. AIADMK's SG Subramanian won from the Sattur constituency with a total of 71,513 votes. There were a total of 2,22,271 electors in 2016 in the Sattur constituency, out of which 1,09,369 were male and 1,12,889 were female. The voting percentage was recorded at 79.2 per cent.

Tamil Nadu Election Outlook

Now, Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest.