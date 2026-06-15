Tourists are heading to Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah valley to escape the nationwide heatwave. Security has been extensively increased at major tourist spots, with visitors expressing satisfaction over the safety measures and clean environment.

As temperatures continue to soar across several parts of the country, tourists are increasingly heading to the scenic Bhaderwah valley in Jammu and Kashmir in search of respite from the heat.

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Comprehensive Security Arrangements in Place

To ensure a safe and secure experience for visitors, security agencies have implemented extensive arrangements across the region's major tourist destinations. Comprehensive security measures have been put in place at prominent tourist spots, including Jai Valley, Padri and Guldanda.

Personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 33 Battalion, Special Operations Group (SOG), Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security agencies have been deployed at strategic locations to maintain vigilance and facilitate the smooth movement of tourists.

Officials said foolproof security arrangements have been established to provide a secure environment for the growing number of visitors arriving in the valley during the peak tourist season. Security personnel are conducting regular patrols and monitoring activities at key tourist destinations as well as along important routes to prevent any untoward incidents and provide assistance whenever necessary.

Tourists Praise Safe and Clean Environment

The visible presence of security forces has helped instil confidence among tourists visiting the region. Many visitors have expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements and appreciated the efforts being made to ensure their safety throughout their stay.

Speaking about the arrangements, a tourist said the atmosphere in Bhaderwah appeared noticeably different this time due to the enhanced security deployment. "It seems very different this time. We can see security deployment, and thus we feel safe. We can see that hygiene has been maintained, the weather is nice, we came here with our family, and we are enjoying it," the tourist said.

Apart from security, visitors have also appreciated the cleanliness and well-maintained surroundings at various tourist destinations. Families, groups of friends and individual travellers have been exploring the valley's lush green meadows, pleasant weather and picturesque landscapes without safety concerns.

Security agencies are working in close coordination to ensure that tourists can travel freely and enjoy the natural beauty of the region. Authorities have maintained a high level of preparedness in view of the steady influx of visitors witnessed in recent weeks.

Bhaderwah has emerged as a preferred destination for tourists seeking relief from the heatwave conditions prevailing in many parts of the country. With security measures firmly in place and tourist footfall continuing to rise, authorities remain committed to providing a safe, secure and hassle-free experience for all visitors to the valley. (ANI)