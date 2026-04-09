BJD president Naveen Patnaik has accepted the resignation of MP Sasmit Patra as the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha. This follows the defeat of a BJD-backed candidate in the RS polls due to cross-voting, which resulted in six MLAs being suspended.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday accepted the resignation of MP Sasmit Patra as leader of the BJD parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha. Sasmit Patra's resignation comes after Dutteshwar Hota, who has the support of BJD, Congress and CPI(M), was defeated in the Rajya Sabha elections amid cross-voting.

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BJD Suspends Six MLAs for Cross-Voting

The party had suspended its six MLAs for "anti-party activities, including cross-voting" in the Rajya Sabha elections. A BJD release said that the party's Disciplinary Committee examined the replies of the MLA to the showcause notice issued to them. It said the six MLAs had violated "the core principle" of the BJD Constitution.

The suspended MLAs included Chakramani Kanhar of Baliguda, Naba Kishore Mallick of Jayadev, Souvic Biswal of Choudwar-Cuttack, Subasini Jena of Basta, Ramakanta Bhoi of Tirtol, and Devi Ranjan Tripathy of Banki.

Rajya Sabha Poll Results and Accusations

The BJP won two seats from Odisha in the Rajya Sabha polls, while an independent candidate, Dilip Ray, supported by the party, was also elected. BJD candidate Santrup Mishra was elected while Dutteshwar Hota, who has the support of BJD, Congress and CPI(M), was defeated. BJD leaders had accused the BJP of indulging in "horse trading".

Patra's Earlier Protest Resignation

Meanwhile, on March 29, Sasmit Patra resigned from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT in protest against remarks by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against former Odisha Chief Minister late Biju Patnaik.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Patra wrote, "In protest, and as a matter of principle, I am resigning from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and IT under the Chairmanship of Nishikant Dubey. I cannot, in good conscience, continue to serve under someone who makes disrespectful remarks about the late Shri. Biju Patnaik ji, as he did today in a public statement."

Recently, the Aam Aadmi Party also witnessed an ugly tussle among leaders after the party appointed Ashok Kumar Mittal as the Deputy Leader of AAP in the Upper House, replacing Raghav Chadha. (ANI)