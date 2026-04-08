Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'shameful and despicable' remarks against Mallikarjun Kharge, stating the BJP leader insulted a senior leader and a voice for the Dalit community and crores of Indians.

Priyanka Gandhi Slams 'Shameful' Remarks

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday condemned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged derogatory remarks against the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, calling the former's behaviour "utterly shameful and despicable." In a post on X, Vadra wrote, "The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has used extremely rude and derogatory language against Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, which is utterly shameful and unacceptable."

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She further highlighted that Kharge is not only s representative of the Congress party but also a voice for the Dalit community and marginalised sections of society. "Kharge is one of the senior-most leaders of the country. He is not only a representative of the Congress party but also an enlightened voice for the Dalits and marginalised sections of the nation. By insulting him, the BJP's Chief Minister has insulted crores of people across the country," she said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi must clarify before the nation: Do they agree with this insult to crores of Indians?" she added.

What Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Said

This comes after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma critiqued Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his statement about seeking clarification from the central government and the foreign minister after police raided the Congress leader Pawan Khera's Delhi residence, as the CM's wife filed an FIR against him. "Are you crazy? If you don't know the truth, then why did you put it? You should have asked earlier...First, you should have asked the foreign minister whether it was right or not and that we have received this allegation," CM Sarma said.

He likened the situation to killing someone and then offering them medicine. "Kharge is old, and you are still talking like a crazy person," he further remarked.

The Backdrop: Pawan Khera's Allegations

Sarma made the remarks amid heightened tensions over allegations made by Pawan Khera against the Sarma family. Khera had alleged that CM Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports -- from India, the UAE, and Egypt -- and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA.

Assam Elections

Meanwhile, Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9 across 126 constituencies, with counting on May 4. The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term. The Congress-led alliance includes Raijor Dal and CPI(M). (ANI)