Advocate Vasu Ranjan Shandilya has recorded his official statement with the Chandigarh Cyber Police, demanding an FIR against Nora Fatehi and others for the allegedly obscene music video 'Sarke Chunar,' citing harm to Indian culture and values.

Advocate Records Statement with Chandigarh Police

The Chandigarh Cyber Police Station on Friday recorded the official statement of Advocate Vasu Ranjan Shandilya in connection with a complaint filed against the music video "Sarke Chunar" for its allegedly obscene content.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A significant development has emerged in connection with the complaint filed by Advocate Vasu Ranjan Shandilya regarding the allegedly obscene song "Sarke Chunar." Acting on the complaint, the Chandigarh Cyber Police Station summoned Advocate Shandilya today to record his statement. He subsequently submitted a detailed statement before SHO Cyber Station Inspector Davinder Kaur and Sub-Inspector Kulwinder Kaur.

Advocate Demands FIR, Cites Cultural Harm

In his statement, advocate Vasu Ranjan Shandilya demanded strict legal action against Nora Fatehi, the song's writer Rakeeb Alam, and the company responsible for uploading and distributing the song. He also urged the police to issue notices to all concerned parties and register an FIR in the matter.

Advocate Shandilya firmly stated that "obscene songs will not be allowed to be promoted at any cost." He emphasised that such content harms India's culture, social values, and family structure. He further stated that "the unity and cultural fabric of India must not be compromised, and that the youth should be inspired by the ideals of great revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev--not by content that negatively impacts their mindset, future, and character."

Urges Police to Set a 'Landmark Example'

While appreciating the functioning of the Chandigarh Police, he remarked that "it is considered one of the strictest and most disciplined police forces in the country." Therefore, he urged the police to set a landmark example in this case so that such songs are not released again by the Bombay film industry or any other platform in the future. He added that such content adversely affects the social environment of Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and the entire North India.

Vows to Escalate Legal Battle

Advocate Shandilya arrived at the Cyber Police Station, Chandigarh, this morning, accompanied by Abhishek Malhotra, National Coordinator of the Council of Lawyers. On the occasion, he stated that strict action would be ensured in the matter, and if necessary, the issue would be pursued up to the Supreme Court.

He further asserted that the time has come to establish clear guidelines for content across social media platforms, Facebook, OTT platforms, web series, films, and songs--defining what can and cannot be broadcast in society. He stated that, "if required, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) would be filed to establish legal standards to regulate obscene and socially harmful content nationwide."

Censor Board's Role Questioned

Advocate Shandilya also raised serious concerns about the functioning of the censor board, stating that it often operates "with its eyes covered." He added that "after the completion of 30 days of the legal notice sent by the Council of Lawyers to the censor board, the matter would be challenged in court."

He concluded by stating unequivocally that content which cannot be watched with family has no place in society.

Following these developments, all eyes are now on the Chandigarh Police for further action. It is expected that notices will soon be issued to the concerned parties, and an FIR may be registered in the case shortly. (ANI)