President Droupadi Murmu and VP CP Radhakrishnan greeted citizens on Sarhul, a major tribal festival. The President described it as a symbol of new beginnings and a celebration of the tribal community's deep bond with nature.

President Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan Extend Sarhul Greetings

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday conveyed greetings of the Sarhul festival. In a post on X, the President reflected on the significance of the festival, describing it as a symbol of new beginnings. She expressed wishes for sustainable development on the occasion. "Heartfelt greetings of the 'Sarhul' festival to all citizens, especially to our tribal brothers and sisters! This festival, celebrated on the occasion of the arrival of new flowers on the trees of the year, is a symbol of new beginnings with fresh energy. This festival also underscores the collective consciousness of the tribal community and their deep bond with nature. Let us, on this auspicious occasion, resolve to move forward on the path of development while conserving our natural resources," the President wrote.

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सभी देशवासियों को, विशेषकर जनजातीय भाई-बहनों को ‘सरहुल' पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! साल के पेड़ों पर नए फूलों के आगमन के अवसर पर मनाया जाने वाला यह त्योहार नई ऊर्जा के साथ नए शुभारंभ का प्रतीक है। यह पर्व जनजातीय समुदाय की सामूहिक चेतना और प्रकृति के साथ उनके घनिष्ठ संबंध को भी… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2026

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan also extended greetings of Sarhul to the tribal communities and hoped for "peace and prosperity" on the auspicious occasion. "On the auspicious occasion of Sarhul, I extend my heartiest greetings to all. Celebrated with the arrival of spring, this festival symbolizes new beginnings with fresh energy. It also reflects the collective spirit of tribal communities and their deep bond with nature. May this festival bring peace and prosperity to every home," the VP wrote in a post on X.

On the auspicious occasion of Sarhul, I extend my heartiest greetings to all. Celebrated with the arrival of spring, this festival symbolizes new beginnings with fresh energy. It also reflects the collective spirit of tribal communities and their deep bond with nature.May this… — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) March 21, 2026

Sarhul: Jharkhand's Biggest Tribal Festival

Sarhul, considered the biggest tribal festival, is being celebrated across Jharkhand today with great zeal and devotion. The harvest festival, similar to Baisakhi, Onam and Pongal, is majorly celebrated by the tribal population of the State on the third moon day of Chaitra month.

Celebrations and Rituals

On this day, rituals are performed under the Sal tree at the designated place known as Sarnasthal or Jaher, which is believed to be the abode of the presiding deity of the village.

Sal is considered to be a sacred part of the ritual as it gives Adivasis firewood and shelter besides saving them from the bad weather.

New crops, fruits, and flowers are offered to deities, and then they come into use.

Before noon, puja and rituals take place, and afterwards people sing and dance along with playing the traditional drums known as Dhol, Nagada and Turhi.

The offerings are then consumed by the villagers as prasad alongside rice beer, commonly known as Handia in local parlance. (ANI)