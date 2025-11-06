The HP High Court has allowed NHAI to resume toll collection at Sanwara Toll Plaza from Nov 12, provided repairs are done in 10 days. The toll was suspended due to the highway's 'pitiable condition', causing a Rs 4.53 crore revenue loss.

Court Cites 'Pitiable Condition' for Suspension

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has allowed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to resume toll collection at the Sanwara Toll Plaza (Km 80.720) from November 12 on the condition that essential repair and rectification works are completed within 10 days. The permission will remain subject to compliance with the court's directives. The order was passed during the hearing of two connected public interest litigations -- Court on its own motion vs. National Highway Authority of India & Others (CWPIL No. 249 of 2017) and CWPIL No. 45 of 2025 -- before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj. The matter will next be heard on November 11.

The court observed that its earlier order dated September 18, 2025, suspending toll collection, had been justified by the poor state of the highway, which was described as being in a "pitiable condition." It noted that the NHAI had suffered a revenue loss of Rs 4.53 crore between September 20 and October 31 following the closure of the toll.

Parwanoo-Solan Stretch Delays and Progress

On the Parwanoo-Solan stretch, which spans 39.139 kilometres, the court noted that the NHAI has acknowledged a six-year delay in project completion. The work, which was initially scheduled for substantial completion on April 21, 2021, has now been extended with a new appointed date of September 21, 2025. Of the total stretch, 38.259 kilometres are currently open to four-lane traffic, while about 2.3 kilometres remain restricted to two or three lanes because of landslides and slope protection work.

The NHAI informed the court that a maintenance contract worth Rs 15.20 crore for a period of 12 months has been awarded to NH Construction Pvt. Ltd. Out of 42 identified slope protection sites, 30 have been completed, and the remaining work is expected to be finished by March 16, 2026.

Updates on Solan-Kaithlighat Stretch

On the Solan-Kaithlighat stretch, which spans 21.510 kilometres, the court was informed that four-laning has been completed over 18.988 kilometres, while work continues on the remaining 2.513 kilometres. The expected completion date for this section is June 12, 2026. Traffic diversions are currently active at seven locations and are expected to continue till October 2026, excluding the Kandaghat Bypass.

The NHAI reported that residents are obstructing progress at seven work sites, and the matter has been brought to the attention of the district administration.

Repairs on Kaithlighat-Shimla Section

The State Government's affidavit stated that the Kaithlighat-Shimla stretch, including the road near the Shoghi Industrial Area, had been badly damaged during the rainy season but has now been repaired and made fit for vehicular movement.

Court Issues Strict Directives for Compliance

The court issued a series of directions for immediate compliance. It ordered the NHAI to clear all debris from hillside drains and gullies to prevent further road damage due to blocked drainage. It also directed immediate rectification of the damaged portions of the approach road to Kandaghat from the Chandigarh side and the Kandaghat market stretch.

The bench expressed displeasure over reports of obstruction by shopkeepers in Kandaghat Market. It made it clear that maintenance and repair work cannot be held to ransom by local opposition. It directed the State Government to provide adequate police protection to ensure uninterrupted work and suggested that construction be carried out early in the morning or late at night if necessary.

The court also directed the State and the Municipal Corporation of Shimla to complete the rectification and tarring work at the Boileauganj U-turn in Shimla to prevent air pollution caused by dust and debris.

Conditional Permission and Future Review

The bench made it clear that the permission granted to NHAI to resume toll collection will remain strictly conditional and dependent on the completion of the required works within 10 days. Failure to comply with the court's directives could result in the withdrawal of permission. The matter will again come up for review on November 11, when the court will examine the progress made on repair and rectification work along the Parwanoo-Shimla National Highway before taking a final view on toll operations.