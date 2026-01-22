Sanjeev Khirwar, a 1994 batch IAS officer, is the new MCD Commissioner. His priorities include improving sanitation, making the MCD financially self-reliant, and enhancing citizen services through transparency and digital platforms.

Sanjeev Khirwar assumed charge as the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday. According to the release, Khirwar is a 1994 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre and brings with him vast administrative experience across diverse sectors of governance.

New Commissioner's Key Priorities

On assuming charge, Khirwar outlined his key priorities, including strengthening the city's sanitation system, making the Municipal Corporation of Delhi financially self-reliant, improving ease of doing business, and ensuring easy, efficient, and citizen-friendly delivery of civic services. He emphasised the importance of transparency and the use of digital platforms to deliver municipal services to the people of Delhi faster and more accountably.

Experience and Tech-Driven Vision

As per the release, Khirwar has had a long and distinguished career and has served in important assignments related to the environment, revenue, and the Delhi administration. With a strong academic background in B.Tech in Computer Science, he is expected to further promote technology-driven governance and digital transformation within the MCD, aimed at enhancing service delivery and improving the overall quality of civic administration. (ANI)