AAP MP Sanjay Singh gave a notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the NEET-UG leak and other issues. In Lok Sabha, Congress's Manish Tewari sought a discussion on a new anti-defection law, while Manickam Tagore also moved a motion on NEET.

Sanjay Singh's Notice on NEET Leak, Sonam Wangchuk's Health

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has given a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 seeking a discussion on the alleged NEET-UG question paper leak, failures in the public examination system, police action against protesters and the deteriorating health of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

In his notice to the Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha, Sanjay Singh sought suspension of all business of the House under Rule 267 to discuss the issues. "I hereby give notice of my intention to move the following motion: Subject: To suspend all business of the House under Rule 267 to discuss the NEET-UG question paper leak, the failure of the public examination system, police action against peaceful protesters, and the deteriorating health of Shri Sonam Wangchuk," the notice said.

Singh said the issue was of "extreme sensitivity and public importance" and pertained to the cancellation of the NEET-UG examination conducted by the NTA on May 3, following allegations of large-scale question paper leaks and irregularities. He claimed that this was the fourth NEET question paper leak in the last nine years, exposing "persistent vulnerabilities" in the medical entrance examination and raising questions over measures taken to safeguard its integrity.

"Such recurring breaches have shaken public confidence in the fairness, credibility, and transparency of India's examination system," the notice stated. Singh said the cancellation of the examination had caused "unprecedented mental and practical hardships" to students and their families.

According to the notice, 22,05,035 candidates appeared for the original examination, while 19,99,895 candidates appeared for the re-examination, meaning more than 2.05 lakh candidates did not appear for the second exam. Singh claimed that this was the highest absenteeism figure in the history of NEET-UG and said it reflected "a significant erosion of public trust in the credibility of the examination process."

Calling the NEET controversy "not an isolated incident but part of a broader national crisis", Singh claimed that, according to reports, more than 150 question papers had been leaked across the country in the last decade, affecting approximately seven crore students, which he said amounted to an average of one leak every month. He alleged that despite repeated breaches in national-level entrance and recruitment examinations, there appeared to be no assurance of concrete accountability.

"The system's persistent failure to prevent question paper leaks has shattered public confidence in the country's examination system and forced millions of promising students to question whether their merit and hard work are being safeguarded," the notice read.

Manish Tewari Seeks Discussion on Anti-Defection Law

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion Notice seeking to suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the need for a new anti-defection law.

In his notice to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha, Tewari said he intended to seek leave to move a motion for adjournment of the business of the House to discuss a "definite matter of urgent importance". "I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the need for a New Anti-Defection Law that proscribes Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences while simultaneously providing space for honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures," Tewari said in the notice. "I therefore urge the Government to adjourn the business for today and allow a full discussion on this matter of urgent importance," he added.

Manickam Tagore's Adjournment Motion on NEET

Furthermore, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also moved an Adjournment Motion over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examinations, the academic future and safety of students, and the registration of FIRs against students protesting during the CJP protest march.

In his notice, Tagore said he intended to seek leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House to discuss a "definite matter of urgent importance." Addressing the notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Tagore said the motion sought discussion on the "failure of the Government of India to safeguard the academic future and safety of students in the wake of the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examination irregularities, and the arbitrary registration of FIRs against protesting students in Delhi."

Tagore said the issue demanded the setting aside of normal business of the House for discussion. Listing the grounds for the motion, the Congress MP alleged that the NEET-UG 2026 examination, conducted for lakhs of aspirants, was "compromised by confirmed paper leaks", implicating officials of the NTA and leading to its cancellation and re-conduct amid nationwide distress. He alleged that the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had publicly acknowledged institutional failure but "refused to accept moral and constitutional responsibility by resigning." (ANI)