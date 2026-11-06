Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut visited NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital. Doctors have confirmed that the veteran politician's condition is stable and improving following treatment for a respiratory and chest infection.

Sharad Pawar Hospitalized in Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday visited Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai to inquire about the health of veteran politician and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar. Raut met Pawar at the hospital and presented him with a copy of his book, 'Bodh Kirtan'. He informed that Pawar was stable and his condition was improving. "I visited the respected Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital; His condition is stable and improving, I gave him the recently published book "Bodh Kirtan", Pawar Saheb is a master of language!" Raut posted on X.

UBT Sena MP Anil Desai also met Pawar this morning. Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani also arrived at Breach Candy Hospital to meet Sharad Pawar this morning. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, daughter of Pawar senior, also arrived at the hospital to meet her ailing father.

Details of Medical Condition

Pawar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for a respiratory and chest infection. This came days later he was admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 following complaints of cough and pleuritic chest pain. Sule had earlier said that he was undergoing medical tests and that all his health parameters were stable.

Recent Visits and Current Status

Earlier on Thursday, NCP leader Praful Patel met NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and enquired about his health. In a post on X, Patel said, "I visited the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai to pay a courtesy call on the esteemed Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb and inquired about his health."

Dr Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital shared that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar is in a stable condition. Dr Samdani said that Pawar, who was admitted on Wednesday night, is currently undergoing treatment. Pawar would remain under observation as a precautionary measure. His condition remained stable, and the discomfort had subsided, following which doctors cleared him for discharge. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)