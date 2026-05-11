Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut backs TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's criticism of I-PAC, stating the poll consultancy has weakened parties not just in Bengal but also in Bihar and other states by sowing discord and sidelining grassroots workers for 'projects'.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that the statement made by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Bannerjee regarding I-PAC is not just Bengal's story but extends to several other parties in Bihar and other States.

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Taking it to X, Raut elaborated that Banerjee said, "IPAC has taken over the Trinamool Congress organisation and completely ruined Trinamool. IPAC sowed discord among potential candidates. In every assembly constituency, many were told, 'Your feedback is the best, you will get the ticket.' Those who didn't get the ticket became resentful and started helping the BJP. Prashant Kishor is an opportunist. He has weakened political parties across the country. We must remain cautious of him." He noted, "What Kalyan Banerjee said about IPAC is not just Bengal's story. This is the same grievance of workers within many parties from Bihar to other states." कल्याण बनर्जी हे तृणमूल कॉंग्रेसचे महत्वाचे नेते आणि खासदार आहेत ,प.बंगाल मधील पराभवानंतर त्यांनी अत्यंत महत्वाचा मुद्दा उपस्थित केला आहे ते म्हणतात: “IPAC ने तृणमूल काँग्रेसच्या संघटनेवर कब्जा केला आणि तृणमूल ला पूर्णपणे बरबाद केले. IPAC ने संभाव्य उमेदवारांमध्ये भांडण लावले.… pic.twitter.com/prcpc3I7SK — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) May 10, 2026

Raut Slams 'Project-Based' Politics Over Grassroots Work

Further, he emphasised that the biggest problem in politics currently is that "projects are being looked at instead of workers" because political parties find it difficult to connect with local people and understand their struggle, so they choose to prepare "projects" for their welfare.

"In every constituency, many are given false assurances that 'you will get the ticket.' But in the end, someone else gets it, distrust grows in the party, workers break away, and elections become just a game of 'data, packages, and management'. The biggest problem is that now in politics, 'projects' are being looked at instead of workers. Connecting with workers who struggle village by village, listening to their issues, giving time to the organisation -- all this is difficult work," the post read.

He noted that elections are won on genuine trust between people and workers, not just data. He said that no amount of surveys or apps can replace the door-to-door interaction between the voters and the political parties. "In comparison, sitting in an air-conditioned room preparing survey reports and running multimillion-rupee election contracts is much easier. (A controversy arose over this in Ajit Pawar's party. Political parties must understand that no app, survey, or agency can take the place of genuine trust between the people and the workers. Elections are won not just on data, but on trust, dialogue, and the spirit of the organisation," he said.

Earlier, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee blamed I-PAC for party's decline performance in the Assembly elections. "IPAC has completely destroyed the Trinamool Congress organisation," Banerjee had said. (ANI)