Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut described Maharashtra politics as a 'slave market,' accusing the ruling party of buying leaders. He claimed Dy CM Eknath Shinde is auctioning loyalty, a culture he says was initiated by the BJP in Delhi.

'A Slave Market': Raut Slams Buying and Selling of Leaders

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday highlighted the open buying and selling of leaders in Maharashtra politics, describing it as a "market of slaves" where money power dominates and individual opinions hold little to no value. Speaking on the recently concluded Municipal Corporation polls, Raut alleged that corporators elected on their party tickets are being lured to switch sides by the ruling party.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Raut stated, "A market of money is running in politics," claiming there is open buying and selling of leaders. "It has become a slave market," he remarked, alleging that Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is behaving like a feudal lord who believes he can auction loyalty.

Raut further claimed that this political culture has been initiated by "two emperors sitting in Delhi," a veiled reference to the BJP's central leadership. Raut elaborated his views in detail, saying, "Yesterday, both leaders spoke openly about the political situation. A person's opinion has no value anymore. Open buying and selling, a slave market--BJP's feudal lord Shinde too is acting like a king and auctioning loyalty. All this has been initiated by two emperors sitting in Delhi."

Raut on Shifting Political Equations

NCP's Balancing Act

Commenting on developments within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Raut said, "Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar are being seen coming together almost simultaneously. Candidates from both sides are contesting on the same election symbol," he said. Raut further asserted that Sharad Pawar stands firmly with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and claimed Ajit Pawar would eventually have to exit the present state government. "One cannot keep a foot in two boats," Raut said.

Shiv Sena Factions in Solapur

On reports of both Shiv Sena factions contesting together in Solapur, Raut dismissed them as unofficial. He said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray would not take such a decision, though he admitted that "something has happened" without providing details.

Regarding the Solapur civic polls, Raut dismissed reports of both Shiv Sena factions contesting together as unofficial. Raut stated that "something has happened" without providing any details. "Uddhav Thackeray will not take such a decision. Something has happened, but there is no clarity on what exactly," he added.

Remarks on Alliances and Other Leaders

Referring to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Raut said political parties coming together require forgetting past differences, calling it an important principle.

Raut also alleged that as long as the BJP remains in power, people will support it with "body, mind, and wealth." Mocking the internal BJP and Shinde faction dynamics, he added, "Their factionalism will continue till the installation ceremony. Shinde is sitting upset..."

Raut further went on saying, "We will put up posters of those KDMC corporators... have you seen them? We will also put up posters in BJP-Shinde offices."

On VBA (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi) leader Prakash Ambedkar, Raut said, "He is great. He is Ambedkar's grandson," as he commands respect towards VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar. (ANI)