Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut defended Rahul Gandhi against Kiren Rijiju's criticism, claiming the BJP is 'afraid' of the Congress leader. Raut also supported Gandhi's intervention on behalf of protesting tribal students in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday came out in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and hit out at Union Minister Kiren Rijiju over his remarks on the Congress leader's comments on patriarchy and women's rights. Raut said he had never seen Rahul Gandhi speak against any particular religion, especially Hinduism and accused the BJP of being "afraid" of the Congress leader.

Speaking to ANI, Raut said, "I've never seen Rahul Gandhi speak about any one religion, especially against Hinduism. They are afraid of Rahul Gandhi, so afraid that they don't even know what we're saying. Kiren Rijiju is certainly the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, but he's not a big enough leader to make such comments about Rahul Gandhi. I would tell Kiren Rijiju that Rahul Gandhi has gone too far now; he's beyond your control."

Raut's remarks came in response to Rijiju's post on X, in which the Union Minister questioned the Congress' call to "smash patriarchy" and asked why the party allegedly targets only Hindus. In a post on X, Rijiju wrote, "Congress says, 'Smash patriarchy.' Why always target only Hindus? What about minority women? What about Triple Talaq? Are Muslim girls not our sisters & betis? If you truly stand with women, stand with every woman, every community, every time. Our Indian betis are leading in ISRO, flying fighter jets & winning medals at the Olympics. Nari Shakti is visible in Lakhpati Didis & Drone Didis. Do not undermine Indian betis to divide Indian society."

Raut Backs Gandhi's Intervention for Tribal Students

Raut also spoke about Rahul Gandhi's letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis concerning the problems faced by tribal students in the state. Defending Gandhi's intervention, Raut said tribal students in Pune had been on hunger strike for nearly 20 days and alleged that their concerns had not received adequate attention.

"It has been nearly 20 days since tribal students in Pune have been on a hunger strike. Had Rahul Gandhi not raised this issue, no one would have paid attention to the students protesting there. Two tribal girls from that very movement came and presented their case alongside Rahul Gandhi. That is when the entire country learned about the plight of tribal children in Maharashtra. It is truly shameful that tribal children in a state like Maharashtra face such conditions," he said.

"The food served in their schools and hostels is of abysmal quality; this has come to light, and the contractors involved are all linked to the BJP. Rahul Gandhi raised precisely this issue, along with concerns regarding their scholarships, fees, and hostel facilities. Addressing this is the responsibility of Devendra Fadnavis's government. Rahul Gandhi is a prominent national leader; what is wrong with him raising this issue?" he added.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi wrote a formal letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding immediate intervention to resolve the ongoing 10-day hunger strike by tribal students in Pune. Sharing his letter and the students' memorandum on X, Gandhi highlighted the harsh conditions and "humiliating rules" faced by tribal students living in state-run hostels. In his letter, dated August 24, 2026, Rahul Gandhi detailed the grievances raised by female students during the recent 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Pune. (ANI)