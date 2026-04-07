Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut supported West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's demand for PM Modi's resignation, calling her a 'lioness.' He predicted a TMC victory in Bengal and countered the PM's 'Pakistan's language' remark against Congress.

Raut backs Mamata's demand for PM's resignation

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday backed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation, while calling her a "lioness." Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut called CM Mamata's demand "justified" while expressing confidence in TMC's victory in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. "Mamata Banerjee has demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister. She is like a lioness. BJP will never be able to win in Bengal. You will see the results in this election as well. The way Mamata Banerjee has demanded the PM's resignation is justified, and Bengal will always remain under her rule," said Sanjay Raut.

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Raut hits back at PM over 'Pakistan's language' remark

Raut further hit back at PM Modi over his allegations on Congress of speaking "Pakistan's language". The UBT Sena MP asked whose language the PM is speaking and accused him of bowing before US President Donald Trump. "If Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that Congress is speaking Pakistan's language, then whose language is he speaking? Donald Trump has tried to weaken India. Our Prime Minister does not seem to understand this, and our government has bowed before Donald Trump," said Raut.

On Baramati election

Meanwhile, he further cited Congress fielding a candidate in Baramati against Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar as a normal part of democracy, while praising late NCP chief Ajit Pawar as a "big and influential" leader. "Regarding the election in Baramati after Ajit Dada, Congress has fielded its candidate against Sumitra Pawar. It is part of the electoral process; anyone can field their candidate. This cannot be denied. Ajit Pawar has been a big leader, and his influence in Baramati, Maharashtra, has been significant. But fielding candidates and contesting elections is a normal part of democracy," he said.